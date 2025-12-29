JUCO defensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College football defensive lineman Antonio Sandel-Bascomb has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 class, he announced Monday.

“It feels like a dream come true, I just start by saying think you god for the opportunity,” Sandel-Bascomb told HawgBeat. “I’m blessed to have a foundation around me, and support from everyone of my family and friends. Truly blessed.”

Initially recruited out of East High in Akron (Ohio) in 2023, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Sandel-Bascomb signed with Kent State before spending the past two seasons in the JUCO ranks. He played at Iowa Western in 2024 before going to Coffeyville. Through 10 games in 2025, Sandel-Bascomb logged 29 total tackles with 2.5 sacks.

He committed to Memphis in November, then decommitted a couple of days following Ryan Silverfield‘s hiring at Arkansas.

Click here to see Sandel-Bascomb’s highlights.

