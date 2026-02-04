JUCO EDGE, North Little Rock native signs with Arkansas

Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College EDGE J’Lynn Allen, 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, has signed with Arkansas, the school reported Wednesday.

Allen, who is a 2024 graduate of North Little Rock where he played alongside current Hog Quincy Rhodes Jr. in the trenches, will have three years remaining and is expected to join the team during the summer. This past season, Allen logged 31 total tackles (21 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, forced 2 fumbles, and broke up 2 passes.

The Razorbacks have now added four prospects from the Junior College ranks with Allen, plus Coffeyville (Kan.) defensive tackle Antonio Sandel-Bascomb, Bakersfield (Calif.) defensive back Nsongbeh Ginyui and Hinds (Miss.) defensive back DJ Hairston.

Additional offers Allen has reported include Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Grambling State, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion, Sam Houston, Southern Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Texas State, Tulsa, UTSA, West Virginia and Western Michigan.

