JUCO pitcher commits to Arkansas

Crowder (Mo.) College left-handed pitcher Micah Henson has committed to Arkansas, he confirmed with HawgBeat on Thursday.

According to a source, Henson visited Arkansas on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 Peculiar (Mo.) native posted a 4.18 earned run average and 1.56 WHIP in 14 appearances this season and struck out 101 batters across 60.1 innings while surrendering 43 walks and 28 earned runs.

Henson initially signed with Kansas State as a 2025 high school prospect from Raymore-Peculiar High (better known as Ray-Pec) where he set multiple records. As a freshman at Kansas State during the 2025 season, Henson posted a 7.71 ERA across 2 1/3 innings.

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