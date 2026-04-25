Julian Neal selected in third round of NFL Draft

Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal was drafted by the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks in the third round, 99th overall pick, of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Neal spent one season at Arkansas after transferring from Fresno State. He was one of the only bright spots in an Arkansas defense that finished near dead-last in every category last season.

The Bay Area native started all 12 games this past season and put up 55 total tackles, two for loss, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Neal was the 90th-best cornerback in Division I and he finished with an overall grade of 79.5.

Neal is the first Razorback selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

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