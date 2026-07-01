HawgBeat Baseball
June Pro Hog Baseball Update
We just crossed the halfway point of the 2026 MLB/MiLB season and it is time to check in on former Razorbacks competing in the major and minor league ranks.
HawgBeat takes a look at how the current Pro Hogs are faring through the first three months of the season.
*Stats reflected through June 30
MLB
LHP Jalen Beeks – Texas Rangers
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|2-1
|3.81
|29
|0
|0
|26.0
|21
|1.38
LF Andrew Benintendi – Chicago White Sox
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|235
|33
|58
|10
|40
|1
|.247
|.302
|.745
C James McCann – Arizona Diamondbacks
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|59
|3
|12
|0
|6
|0
|.203
|.217
|.471
*Been on injured list since May 19, expected to begin rehab assignment next week.
RHP Ryne Stanek – St. Louis Cardinals
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|1-0
|5.73
|25
|0
|1
|22.0
|29
|1.82
*Placed on paternity list on June 30, will likely return by the Cubs series this weekend at Wrigley Field.
Triple-A
RHP Isaiah Campbell – Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|4-1
|8.80
|28
|0
|0
|29.2
|35
|2.09
RF Dominic Fletcher – Indianapolis Indians (Pirates)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|152
|28
|42
|8
|29
|2
|.276
|.366
|.859
LF Christian Franklin – Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|265
|45
|66
|6
|25
|15
|.249
|.382
|.756
LF Heston Kjerstad – Norfolk Tides (Orioles)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|155
|19
|42
|3
|17
|0
|.271
|.299
|.686
LHP Mason Molina – Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|3-2
|2.87
|14
|14
|0
|69.0
|82
|1.10
*Stats are with Double-A Springfield Cardinals, Molina was promoted to Memphis on June 29.
2B Robert Moore – Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|144
|26
|34
|6
|23
|6
|.236
|.341
|.779
RHP Connor Noland – Iowa Cubs (Cubs)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|2-4
|6.19
|12
|11
|0
|48.0
|31
|1.52
*Currently on development list.
C Casey Opitz – Iowa Cubs (Cubs)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|33
|2
|8
|1
|7
|0
|.242
|.265
|.598
RHP Peyton Pallette – Charlotte Knights (White Sox)
Minor League stats:
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|2-0
|2.45
|8
|0
|1
|11.0
|14
|1.36
Major League stats:
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|1-2
|5.23
|16
|0
|0
|20.2
|22
|1.60
LHP Hagan Smith – Charlotte Knights (White Sox)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|0-5
|4.67
|14
|14
|0
|52.0
|77
|1.40
RHP Trevor Stephan – Columbus Clippers (Guardians)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|1-0
|9.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|1.33
*Made 2026 season debut on June 9.
C Michael Turner – Charlotte Knights (White Sox)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|132
|22
|43
|6
|29
|0
|.326
|.384
|.922
Double-A
RHP Mark Adamiak – Midand Rockhounds (Athletics)
*On 60-day DL
RHP Cody Adcock – Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|5-1
|3.03
|18
|0
|3
|29.2
|40
|1.25
SS Jax Biggers – Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|208
|33
|40
|3
|19
|10
|.192
|.303
|.582
OF Jace Bohrofen – New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|170
|33
|43
|13
|34
|10
|.253
|.355
|.931
*On 60-day DL
3B Caleb Cali – Arkansas Travelers (Mariners)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|260
|50
|60
|17
|43
|14
|.231
|.337
|.818
RHP Ryan Costeiu – Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|5-4
|6.95
|13
|13
|0
|55.2
|62
|1.54
OF Tavian Josenberger – Chesapeake Baysox (Orioles)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|213
|33
|44
|6
|31
|23
|.207
|.340
|.697
LHP Lael Lockhart – Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|2-2
|4.50
|14
|10
|1
|56.0
|46
|1.29
3B Ben McLaughlin – Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|259
|43
|64
|8
|36
|2
|.247
|.343
|.737
LHP Caden Monke – Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|3-0
|3.82
|23
|0
|0
|33.0
|46
|1.48
LHP Evan Taylor – Knoxville Smokies (Cubs)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|2-0
|2.57
|23
|1
|2
|35.0
|53
|1.43
3B Cayden Wallace – Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|277
|51
|82
|18
|45
|9
|.296
|.352
|.919
RHP Gage Wood – Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|0-3
|3.63
|15
|15
|0
|52.0
|75
|1.15
High-A
SS Wehiwa Aloy – Frederick Keys (Orioles)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|257
|36
|68
|11
|51
|8
|.265
|.334
|.778
OF Charles Davalan – Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|252
|57
|67
|9
|39
|14
|.266
|.390
|.830
RHP Aiden Jimenez – Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|1-3
|5.67
|13
|7
|2
|46.0
|32
|1.48
LHP Zach Root – Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|2-2
|2.70
|12
|12
|0
|43.1
|58
|1.18
SS Jared Sprague-Lott – Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|216
|48
|55
|6
|36
|11
|.255
|.363
|.738
2B Peyton Stovall – Dayton Dragons (Reds)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|184
|31
|45
|6
|28
|9
|.245
|.341
|.770
OF Justin Thomas Jr. – Asheville Tourists (Astros)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|237
|63
|67
|10
|48
|23
|.283
|.432
|.917
C Hudson White – Greenville Drive (Red Sox)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|28
|2
|6
|0
|6
|1
|.214
|.333
|.726
RHP Jaxon Wiggins – South Bend Cubs (Cubs)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|0-0
|3.86
|5
|5
|0
|16.1
|19
|1.29
Single-A
RHP Landon Beidelschies – Augusta GreenJackets (Braves)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|2-7
|7.71
|12
|10
|0
|44.1
|35
|2.05
RHP Ben Bybee – San Jose Giants (Giants)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|2-2
|6.06
|11
|4
|0
|32.2
|31
|1.59
RHP Dylan Carter – San Jose Giants (Giants)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|4-1
|4.30
|22
|0
|5
|29.1
|32
|1.47
RHP Jake Faherty – Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|1-0
|8.64
|20
|0
|4
|16.2
|20
|2.34
RHP Christian Foutch – Salem RidgeYaks (Red Sox)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|0-5
|6.75
|13
|9
|0
|34.2
|46
|2.02
LHP Hunter Hollan – Daytona Tortugas (Reds)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|1-3
|6.00
|7
|5
|1
|15.0
|17
|2.00
*On rehab assignment with ACL Reds (Rookie Affiliate).
3B Brent Iredale – Bradenton Marauders (Pirates)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|110
|18
|25
|7
|30
|2
|.227
|.364
|.828
OF Logan Maxwell – Tampa Tarpons (Yankees)
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|94
|25
|26
|4
|21
|10
|.277
|.385
|.832
RHP Brady Tygart – Salem Ridgeyaks (Red Sox)
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|0-2
|8.76
|6
|6
|0
|12.1
|17
|2.11
*On rehab assignment.
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