Skip to main content
Arkansas
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
HawgBeat
+

HawgBeat Baseball

June Pro Hog Baseball Update

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_n
Kyle Sutherland@HawgBeat
6h0members liked this
Gage Wood
Photo credit: MiLB

We just crossed the halfway point of the 2026 MLB/MiLB season and it is time to check in on former Razorbacks competing in the major and minor league ranks.

HawgBeat takes a look at how the current Pro Hogs are faring through the first three months of the season.

*Stats reflected through June 30

MLB

LHP Jalen Beeks – Texas Rangers

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
2-13.81290026.0211.38

LF Andrew Benintendi – Chicago White Sox

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
235335810401.247.302.745

C James McCann – Arizona Diamondbacks 

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
59312060.203.217.471

*Been on injured list since May 19, expected to begin rehab assignment next week.

RHP Ryne Stanek – St. Louis Cardinals

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
1-05.73250122.0291.82

*Placed on paternity list on June 30, will likely return by the Cubs series this weekend at Wrigley Field.

Triple-A

RHP Isaiah Campbell – Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
4-18.80280029.2352.09

RF Dominic Fletcher – Indianapolis Indians (Pirates)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
15228428292.276.366.859

LF Christian Franklin – Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
265456662515.249.382.756

LF Heston Kjerstad – Norfolk Tides (Orioles)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
15519423170.271.299.686

LHP Mason Molina – Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
3-22.871414069.0821.10

*Stats are with Double-A Springfield Cardinals, Molina was promoted to Memphis on June 29.

2B Robert Moore – Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
14426346236.236.341.779

RHP Connor Noland – Iowa Cubs (Cubs)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
2-46.191211048.0311.52

*Currently on development list.

C Casey Opitz – Iowa Cubs (Cubs) 

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
3328170.242.265.598

RHP Peyton Pallette – Charlotte Knights (White Sox)

Minor League stats:

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
2-02.4580111.0141.36

Major League stats:

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
1-25.23160020.2221.60

LHP Hagan Smith – Charlotte Knights (White Sox)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
0-54.671414052.0771.40

RHP Trevor Stephan – Columbus Clippers (Guardians)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
1-09.006006.071.33

*Made 2026 season debut on June 9.

C Michael Turner – Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
13222436290.326.384.922

Double-A

RHP Mark Adamiak – Midand Rockhounds (Athletics)

*On 60-day DL

RHP Cody Adcock – Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
5-13.03180329.2401.25

SS Jax Biggers – Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
208334031910.192.303.582

OF Jace Bohrofen – New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
1703343133410.253.355.931

*On 60-day DL

3B Caleb Cali – Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) 

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
2605060174314.231.337.818

RHP Ryan Costeiu – Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
5-46.951313055.2621.54

OF Tavian Josenberger – Chesapeake Baysox (Orioles)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
213334463123.207.340.697

LHP Lael Lockhart – Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
2-24.501410156.0461.29

3B Ben McLaughlin – Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
25943648362.247.343.737

LHP Caden Monke – Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
3-03.82230033.0461.48

LHP Evan Taylor – Knoxville Smokies (Cubs)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
2-02.57231235.0531.43

3B Cayden Wallace – Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
277518218459.296.352.919

RHP Gage Wood – Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
0-33.631515052.0751.15

High-A

SS Wehiwa Aloy – Frederick Keys (Orioles)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
257366811518.265.334.778

OF Charles Davalan – Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
252576793914.266.390.830

RHP Aiden Jimenez – Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
1-35.67137246.0321.48

LHP Zach Root – Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
2-22.701212043.1581.18

SS Jared Sprague-Lott – Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics) 

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
216485563611.255.363.738

2B Peyton Stovall – Dayton Dragons (Reds)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
18431456289.245.341.770

OF Justin Thomas Jr. – Asheville Tourists (Astros) 

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
2376367104823.283.432.917

C Hudson White – Greenville Drive (Red Sox)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
2826061.214.333.726

RHP Jaxon Wiggins – South Bend Cubs (Cubs)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
0-03.8655016.1191.29

Single-A

RHP Landon Beidelschies – Augusta GreenJackets (Braves)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
2-77.711210044.1352.05

RHP Ben Bybee – San Jose Giants (Giants)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
2-26.06114032.2311.59

RHP Dylan Carter – San Jose Giants (Giants)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
4-14.30220529.1321.47

RHP Jake Faherty – Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
1-08.64200416.2202.34

RHP Christian Foutch – Salem RidgeYaks (Red Sox)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
0-56.75139034.2462.02

LHP Hunter Hollan – Daytona Tortugas (Reds) 

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
1-36.0075115.0172.00

*On rehab assignment with ACL Reds (Rookie Affiliate).

3B Brent Iredale – Bradenton Marauders (Pirates)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
11018257302.227.364.828

OF Logan Maxwell – Tampa Tarpons (Yankees)

ABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
94252642110.277.385.832

RHP Brady Tygart – Salem Ridgeyaks (Red Sox)

W-LERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
0-28.7666012.1172.11

*On rehab assignment.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from HawgBeat

More HawgBeat News