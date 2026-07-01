June Pro Hog Baseball Update

We just crossed the halfway point of the 2026 MLB/MiLB season and it is time to check in on former Razorbacks competing in the major and minor league ranks.

HawgBeat takes a look at how the current Pro Hogs are faring through the first three months of the season.

*Stats reflected through June 30

MLB

LHP Jalen Beeks – Texas Rangers

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 2-1 3.81 29 0 0 26.0 21 1.38

LF Andrew Benintendi – Chicago White Sox

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 235 33 58 10 40 1 .247 .302 .745

C James McCann – Arizona Diamondbacks

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 59 3 12 0 6 0 .203 .217 .471

*Been on injured list since May 19, expected to begin rehab assignment next week.

RHP Ryne Stanek – St. Louis Cardinals

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 1-0 5.73 25 0 1 22.0 29 1.82

*Placed on paternity list on June 30, will likely return by the Cubs series this weekend at Wrigley Field.

Triple-A

RHP Isaiah Campbell – Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 4-1 8.80 28 0 0 29.2 35 2.09

RF Dominic Fletcher – Indianapolis Indians (Pirates)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 152 28 42 8 29 2 .276 .366 .859

LF Christian Franklin – Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 265 45 66 6 25 15 .249 .382 .756

LF Heston Kjerstad – Norfolk Tides (Orioles)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 155 19 42 3 17 0 .271 .299 .686

LHP Mason Molina – Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 3-2 2.87 14 14 0 69.0 82 1.10

*Stats are with Double-A Springfield Cardinals, Molina was promoted to Memphis on June 29.

2B Robert Moore – Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 144 26 34 6 23 6 .236 .341 .779

RHP Connor Noland – Iowa Cubs (Cubs)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 2-4 6.19 12 11 0 48.0 31 1.52

*Currently on development list.

C Casey Opitz – Iowa Cubs (Cubs)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 33 2 8 1 7 0 .242 .265 .598

RHP Peyton Pallette – Charlotte Knights (White Sox)

Minor League stats:

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 2-0 2.45 8 0 1 11.0 14 1.36

Major League stats:

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 1-2 5.23 16 0 0 20.2 22 1.60

LHP Hagan Smith – Charlotte Knights (White Sox)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 0-5 4.67 14 14 0 52.0 77 1.40

RHP Trevor Stephan – Columbus Clippers (Guardians)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 1-0 9.00 6 0 0 6.0 7 1.33

*Made 2026 season debut on June 9.

C Michael Turner – Charlotte Knights (White Sox)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 132 22 43 6 29 0 .326 .384 .922

Double-A

RHP Mark Adamiak – Midand Rockhounds (Athletics)

*On 60-day DL

RHP Cody Adcock – Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 5-1 3.03 18 0 3 29.2 40 1.25

SS Jax Biggers – Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 208 33 40 3 19 10 .192 .303 .582

OF Jace Bohrofen – New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 170 33 43 13 34 10 .253 .355 .931

*On 60-day DL

3B Caleb Cali – Arkansas Travelers (Mariners)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 260 50 60 17 43 14 .231 .337 .818

RHP Ryan Costeiu – Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 5-4 6.95 13 13 0 55.2 62 1.54

OF Tavian Josenberger – Chesapeake Baysox (Orioles)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 213 33 44 6 31 23 .207 .340 .697

LHP Lael Lockhart – Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 2-2 4.50 14 10 1 56.0 46 1.29

3B Ben McLaughlin – Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 259 43 64 8 36 2 .247 .343 .737

LHP Caden Monke – Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 3-0 3.82 23 0 0 33.0 46 1.48

LHP Evan Taylor – Knoxville Smokies (Cubs)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 2-0 2.57 23 1 2 35.0 53 1.43

3B Cayden Wallace – Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 277 51 82 18 45 9 .296 .352 .919

RHP Gage Wood – Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 0-3 3.63 15 15 0 52.0 75 1.15

High-A

SS Wehiwa Aloy – Frederick Keys (Orioles)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 257 36 68 11 51 8 .265 .334 .778

OF Charles Davalan – Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 252 57 67 9 39 14 .266 .390 .830

RHP Aiden Jimenez – Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 1-3 5.67 13 7 2 46.0 32 1.48

LHP Zach Root – Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 2-2 2.70 12 12 0 43.1 58 1.18

SS Jared Sprague-Lott – Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 216 48 55 6 36 11 .255 .363 .738

2B Peyton Stovall – Dayton Dragons (Reds)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 184 31 45 6 28 9 .245 .341 .770

OF Justin Thomas Jr. – Asheville Tourists (Astros)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 237 63 67 10 48 23 .283 .432 .917

C Hudson White – Greenville Drive (Red Sox)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 28 2 6 0 6 1 .214 .333 .726

RHP Jaxon Wiggins – South Bend Cubs (Cubs)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 0-0 3.86 5 5 0 16.1 19 1.29

Single-A

RHP Landon Beidelschies – Augusta GreenJackets (Braves)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 2-7 7.71 12 10 0 44.1 35 2.05

RHP Ben Bybee – San Jose Giants (Giants)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 2-2 6.06 11 4 0 32.2 31 1.59

RHP Dylan Carter – San Jose Giants (Giants)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 4-1 4.30 22 0 5 29.1 32 1.47

RHP Jake Faherty – Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 1-0 8.64 20 0 4 16.2 20 2.34

RHP Christian Foutch – Salem RidgeYaks (Red Sox)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 0-5 6.75 13 9 0 34.2 46 2.02

LHP Hunter Hollan – Daytona Tortugas (Reds)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 1-3 6.00 7 5 1 15.0 17 2.00

*On rehab assignment with ACL Reds (Rookie Affiliate).

3B Brent Iredale – Bradenton Marauders (Pirates)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 110 18 25 7 30 2 .227 .364 .828

OF Logan Maxwell – Tampa Tarpons (Yankees)

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 94 25 26 4 21 10 .277 .385 .832

RHP Brady Tygart – Salem Ridgeyaks (Red Sox)

W-L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 0-2 8.76 6 6 0 12.1 17 2.11

*On rehab assignment.

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