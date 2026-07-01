June Pro Hog softball update

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League has been well-represented in 2026 with four former Arkansas softball standouts on three active rosters at one point across the six-team league.

Here are how they have fared through the first month of the season.

*Stats reflected through June 30

UTL Tianna Bell – Reserve Pool

Bell’s tenure with the Chicago Bandits was short-lived, but she made the most of her opportunities in seven games after being elevated from the reserve pool four days removed from Opening Day. She posted back-to-back multi-hit games in the series against the Oklahoma City Spark with two home runs and five runs batted in. Bell was sent back to the reserve pool on June 24.

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 17 2 4 2 6 0 .235 .278 .866

1B Bri Ellis – Utah Talons

The 2025 college softball National Player of the Year began the season with a bang following a tough rookie campaign and recently came back strong from a 7-day stint on the injured reserve list. In Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Texas Volts, Ellis reached base in all three of her plate appearances while going 2 for 2 with a double.

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 22 3 10 2 8 0 .455 .556 1.465

LF Dakota Kennedy – Carolina Blaze

Kennedy has cooled off some following a very strong start to her pro career, but did register her third career multi-hit game last week against the Talons. The California native began with a .750/.800/.750 slash line through the Blaze’s first three games that included a career-high three-hit performance against the Volts on June 15.

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 32 6 11 2 7 0 .344 .432 .995

Kailey Wyckoff – Utah Talons

The Katy (Texas) native has been one of the more inspiring stories this year after being nabbed by the Talons from the reserve pool on June 14. She has registered two multi-hit games and was bumped to the leadoff spot in the batting order in Tuesday’s win over the Volts.

AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 32 0 10 0 8 1 .313 .395 .801

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