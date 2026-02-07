Karter Knox, DJ Wagner to miss Arkansas’ game against Mississippi State

The final SEC Availability Report for the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-6, 6-3 SEC) game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-11, 3-6 SEC) was released Saturday morning, and the Hogs will be without two key players.

Karter Knox and DJ Wagner appeared as “Doubtful” on Friday night’s injury report, and when the final availability report was released, they were downgraded to “Out.”

This will be the first game that Wagner has missed this season and the second that Knox has missed. The latter dealt with a toe sprain that sidelined him for the season-opener.

Knox averages 8.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, while Wagner averages 7.4, 1.2 and 2.5 himself.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will tip off from Humphrey Coliseum at 11 a.m. Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

