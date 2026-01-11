Karter Knox injury update following Arkansas' loss to Auburn

Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore wing Karter Knox exited Arkansas’ 95-73 loss to Auburn with 4:30 remaining in the first half and did not return.

Per the ESPN broadcast, the Tampa, Fla., native suffered a hip injury. Razorbacks head coach John Calipari said he’s not sure where the injury occurred, but it was a hip pointer that forced the sophomore to miss the game.

“When they fell on him,” Calipari said. “I don’t know if it was a play at half court where he got fouled and no call, or it was one on the other side of the baseline. But he got hit pretty good from what I hear.”

Knox played a key role in helping Arkansas finish in the Sweet 16 last season and returned for his second year in Fayetteville after testing the NBA Drafter waters.

So far in 2025-26, Knox is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists shooting 44.9% from the field, 45.3% from three-point range and 80.8% from the free throw line.

Arkansas (12-4 ,2-1) returns to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday against South Carolina with tipoff set for 8 p.m. CT and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.