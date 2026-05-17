Kennedy's second run rule walk-off of the weekend sends Arkansas to Super Regionals

For the third straight day, Arkansas (45-11) did not need seven innings to finish a game.

The Hogs cruised to a 10-2 six-inning run rule win over South Florida in Sunday’s Fayetteville Regional championship round after run ruling both the Bulls and Fordham earlier in the weekend. No. 5 overall seed Arkansas will host the winner between Durham Regional finalists Arizona and No. 12 seed Duke next week at Bogle Park in the Super Regionals.

Dakota Kennedy’s two-RBI double secured the win, the second time the AUSL Draft selection called game in the Fayetteville Regional after walking off Fordham with a 2-run bomb on Friday. Freshman sensation Saylor Timmerman spun three no-hit scoreless relief innings and struck out four batters and walking zero.

South Florida scored first in top of the second inning, but the Hogs’ electric offense came alive and answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame on an RBI double from Atalyia Rijo and and three-run bomb from 9-hole hitter Kennedy Miller. Arkansas plated four more runs in the fourth to further pull away.

Brinli Bain continued her historic freshman campaign, finishing a perfect 3 for 3 including her 18th double and scored a run. Miller also was 3 for 3 and Karlie Davison joined them in registering multiple hits (2 for 3, 2 doubles) as did Kennedy.

The Super Regionals are scheduled for May 21-24, stay tuned to HawgBeat for the full schedule of the Fayetteville Super Regional.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plusThe Trough premium message board.