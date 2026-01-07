Kentucky transfer EDGE picks Arkansas

Kentucky transfer EDGE Steven Soles has committed to Arkansas, he announced Wednesday. Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 pounds is the 17th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Powell (Tenn.) native was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2024. . Through 11 games this season, Soles logged 11 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks, forced 2 fumbles and broke up 2 passes.

According to Pro Football Focus, Soles posted an overall defensive grade of 77.4, a 72.3 run defense grade and an 89.1 pass rush grade in 184 snaps.

Official player bio:

2024 – Freshman

• Saw action in 11 games and totaled five tackles, including 2.0 TFL, a sack and a quarterback hurry

• Missed the Tennessee game with injury

• Got his first career tackle and sack vs. South Carolina

• Also had a tackle and a quarterback hurry vs. Ohio

• Recorded a career-high two tackles and a TFL at Florida

High School

• Rated as a unanimous three-star recruit by ESPN, On3, 247Sports and Rivals

• ESPN listed him as the No. 70 linebacker in the nation and the No. 21 player in Tennessee

• Four-year starter at Powell High School under head coach Matt Lowe

• Recorded 66 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks (-23 yards) and 38 quarterback hurries, all of which were team highs, as a senior in 2023

• Added four pass deflections, one interception returned for 38 yards, one fumble recovery, one blocked punt and one blocked field goal

• Helped his team to a 9-4 record and an appearance in the Tennessee Division I Class 5A quarterfinals

• Named the Class 5A Region 2 Most Valuable Player, The Knoxville Focus and Coaches Poll Player of the Year and a semifinalist for Class 5A Mr. Football in 2023

• Chose Kentucky over offers from Alabama, Miami and Tulane

Personal

• Born in Knoxville, Tennessee

• Son of Antonia Whitmore and Steven Soles Sr.

• Siblings are Shamiyah Whitmore, Markise Witt Jr., Key’Juan Witt and Shemar Soles

• Major is pre-communication

Steven Says

• He chose Kentucky because of the people and the culture

• After the NFL, his dream job is to be a high school football coach

• One thing most people don’t know about him is that he can rap

• Three words to describe him are cool, funny and enthusiastic

• The craziest thing he’s ever done is swim with sharks

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

