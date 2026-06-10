Kickoff time windows announced for 2026 Arkansas football season

SEC Now held an ‘Inside the 2026 Football Schedule’ edition on Wednesday night revealing time windows for schedules of the 16 teams around the league.

Flex games are announced six to 12 days prior to kick off.

*SEC games in bold.

Week 1 (Sept. 5) – North Alabama at Arkansas, 3:15 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Week 2 (Sept. 12) – Arkansas at Utah, 9:15 p.m. CT, ESPN

Week 3 (Sept. 19) – Georgia at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ABC

Week 4 (Sep. 26) – Tulsa at Arkansas, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Week 5 (Oct. 3) – Arkansas at Texas A&M, FLEX

Week 6 (Oct. 10) – Tennessee at Arkansas, FLEX

Week 7 (Oct. 17) – Arkansas at Vanderbilt, FLEX

Week 8 (Oct. 24) – BYE

Week 9 (Oct. 31) – Missouri at Arkansas, FLEX

Week 10 (Nov. 7) – Arkansas at Auburn, EARLY

Week 11 (Nov. 14) – South Carolina at Arkansas, FLEX

Week 12 (Nov. 21) – Arkansas at Texas, between 2:30-3:30 CT

Week 13 (Nov. 28) – LSU at Arkansas, EARLY

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