Kickoff time windows announced for 2026 Arkansas football season
SEC Now held an ‘Inside the 2026 Football Schedule’ edition on Wednesday night revealing time windows for schedules of the 16 teams around the league.
Flex games are announced six to 12 days prior to kick off.
*SEC games in bold.
Week 1 (Sept. 5) – North Alabama at Arkansas, 3:15 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Week 2 (Sept. 12) – Arkansas at Utah, 9:15 p.m. CT, ESPN
Week 3 (Sept. 19) – Georgia at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ABC
Week 4 (Sep. 26) – Tulsa at Arkansas, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Week 5 (Oct. 3) – Arkansas at Texas A&M, FLEX
Week 6 (Oct. 10) – Tennessee at Arkansas, FLEX
Week 7 (Oct. 17) – Arkansas at Vanderbilt, FLEX
Week 8 (Oct. 24) – BYE
Week 9 (Oct. 31) – Missouri at Arkansas, FLEX
Week 10 (Nov. 7) – Arkansas at Auburn, EARLY
Week 11 (Nov. 14) – South Carolina at Arkansas, FLEX
Week 12 (Nov. 21) – Arkansas at Texas, between 2:30-3:30 CT
Week 13 (Nov. 28) – LSU at Arkansas, EARLY
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