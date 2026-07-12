Kuhio Aloy picked by Mets in MLB Draft

Arkansas designated hitter/oufielder Kuhio Aloy was selected by the New York Mets in the 11th round (330th overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday.

The Hawaiian native and brother of 2025 Arkansas first round draft pick Wehiwa Aloy slashed .293/.352/.486 in 181 at-bats with 53 hits, 8 doubles, 9 home runs, 41 runs batted in, 15 walks, 49 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases across 49 games.

Aloy started 159 of the 162 games he appeared in between his first collegiate season at BYU and the past two with Arkansas. He earned multiple All-American honors in 2025.

Aloy is the second Razorback to be picked by the Mets this year and joins right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins who went in the first round.

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