Lamar McHan's unique journey involved working with some of football's most renowned legends

Publisher’s note: This story was initially published in December of 2022.

The majority of Arkansas Razorback fans alive today would have to Google his name.

If it came up in conversation as to who was the highest Razorback ever selected in an NFL Draft, the overwhelming answer would likely be “Darren McFadden.”

Nearly a three quarters of a century ago, Lamar McHan who was selected second overall in the 1954 NFL Draft following a successful career for the Razorbacks from 1951-53. McFadden, who was taken at No. 4 in 2008, is actually the third-highest Hog ever selected just one spot behind Kay Eaken at No. 3 in 1940.

McHan was raised in Lake Village, about as far Southeast in the Arkansas Delta that you can travel before taking a plunge into the Mississippi River.

His overall ability played a major role in getting him there but when presented an opportunity, McHan always seemed to always seize the moment.

A Step Above the Rest

McHan was born on December 16, 1932 and in a time when Lakeside High School churned out multiple football stars, McHan always stood out, recalls his first cousin, Herman McHan.

“He was bigger than the rest of us,” McHan told me in a 2022 exclusive interview. “Of course he would not be considered a big guy now, but he was bigger as a running back than any of the linemen except maybe one. Everybody knew he was going to be good.”

Lamar spent an ample amount of his time with his extended family out on a 40-acre plot in the country due to the long hours his parents worked running their grocery store.

Herman McHan recalled the first time he knew Lamar would have a bright future was the latter’s eighth grade year in 1945. Lake Village claimed the school’s first football championship that fall led by a trio of running backs – Geno Mazzanti, Buddy Rogers, and Sam Reeves – all of whom earned scholarships to play for the Razorbacks.

“Lamar was out there practicing with them as an eighth grader,” Herman McHan said. “They were much bigger than him, but you knew then he was not afraid of anything.”

The first chance to contribute for the Lakeside varsity squad came one season later when Lamar took over as the starting tailback after senior Don Henderson broke his collarbone about midway through the season.

From there, the rest was history.

In an age before face masks, Lake Village ran the T formation that would typically shift into the single wing formation – a variation of today’s Wildcat offense – in which McHan became famous as a dual-threat quarterback before it was a popular term, though tailback was his natural position.

McHan crowned homecoming queen Gracie Forte. (photo submitted by Lisa McHan School)

High school coaching legend, David Alpe, grew up in Lake Village as one of the many young boys who grew up idolizing Lamar. He recalls both the arm strength, as well as pinpoint accuracy, displayed when McHan was back home during the spring to teach biology during the NFL offseason.

“He would stand on one side of the basketball court and throw it to the other end,” Alpe, who compiled a legendary run at Malvern, recalled. “Most often, it would go in (the net).”

As a sophomore, junior, and senior, McHan was tabbed all-state and led Lakeside to back-to-back Class B state championships in 1948-49.

Start of Arkansas Tenure That Almost Did Not Happen

McHan spent the final two and a half decades of his life in New Orleans, but his time in south Louisiana nearly began much sooner. Despite being from Arkansas and watching multiple guys he grew up with play for the home state Razorbacks, LSU in Baton Rouge was initially the first choice for Lamar.

George Cole – an Arkansas assistant coach from 1945-58 who later became athletic director from 1970-73 – made sure McHan was going to stay within state lines. He would make continuous trips from the northwest corner of the state down to the southeast selling the Arkansas program to McHan.

A Razorback booster out of Camden had made Cole aware of McHan’s intentions to play at LSU. The two took a visit to McHan’s home and spent most of the night across from him. By the time they got up to leave, McHan was convinced he wanted to stay home.

McHan’s career as a Razorback began a little rocky, at least in terms of the team’s overall performance on the field. His first year in 1950, which freshmen were not allowed to play at the time, was the first of three seasons Otis Douglas led Arkansas. The stint under Douglas was a tough time for McHan.

“There was a lot of dissension,” Herman McHan said. “Otis Douglas brought in some boys from the north to play and at that time there was the north/south feud. They just were not getting along.”

Coming into his sophomore season in 1951, McHan was the third-string quarterback behind starter Jim Rinehart and Ralph Troillett.

Being that far back on the depth chart and one of those ultra-talented players you have no choice but to find a spot on the field for, McHan was moved to fullback for the time being while working in the single wing offense, thee same as he ran in high school.

In almost the exact scenario that happened during his prep career, McHan’s number was called following an ankle injury to primary fullback Lew Carpenter – who later became McHan’s teammate in the NFL.

Though he did not start the 1951 season opener at Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State), McHan quickly burst onto the scene when he broke free for an 80-yard touchdown in the contest. The Razorbacks won the game 42-7.

“That kind of got everybody’s attention,” Herman McHan said.

Rinehart was sidelined at one point during the season due to an appendectomy and instead of going with Troillett, Douglas decided to put McHan at quarterback despite his continuing success at fullback. From that point on in his Arkansas career, McHan started at quarterback. The Razorbacks finished 5-5 in 1951, two of those wins over No. 4 Texas – the first-ever victory over Texas in Fayetteville – and No. 18 Texas A&M. McHan was a key player in both of those contests.

After totaling over 1,000 yards (724 passing, 433 rushing) and 10 total touchdowns, McHan was named All-Southwest Conference.

Injury-Riddled Junior Season and Heisman Campaign

One of the few positives that came out of McHan’s junior season in 1952 was he was once again tabbed All-SWC, despite battling injuries throughout the season. The Razorbacks finished 2-8 and Douglas was relieved of his duties as head coach. Douglas has been long-regarded as one of the worst hires in program history.

Wyoming’s Bowden Wyatt took over and while the program was one year away from immense success, McHan experienced his best season as a Razorback finishing ninth in the 1953 Heisman Trophy voting.

That preparation to get there did not come easily, though.

As opposed to Douglas, Wyatt believed in excruciating conditioning drills. That was a rude awakening for McHan, who was expected to shed some weight before the 1953 season began 6’1 frame.

“When Wyatt came Lamar said it liked to have killed him,” Herman McHan said. “Lamar was about 210 (lbs) and Wyatt made him drop down to below 190.”

Arkansas finished the season 3-7 while McHan compiled 1,156 total yards of offense (1,107 passing, 409 rushing) and threw for 8 touchdowns.

Highest NFL Draft Pick in Razorback History

As described by Herman McHan, Lamar was a very humble person and hardly discussed the upcoming NFL Draft following his senior year at Arkansas. That being said, due to his impressive arm strength and ability to run the ball at his size, he figured to be one of the top players selected.

“He had a lot of confidence in himself,” Herman McHan said. “Even though I never talked to him about it, from my eyes he knew that he was going to go up in the pros and play there for a while.”

McHan’s trading card during his time with the Chicago Cardinals. (photo submitted by Lisa McHan Schaal)

On January 28, 1954, the first two players selected in the draft were quarterbacks – Stanford’s Bobby Garrett to the Cleveland Browns, followed by McHan to the Chicago Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals). Per Herman McHan, Lamar’s signing bonus was “around $3,000.”

McHan experienced his fair share of struggles during his five seasons with the team, but also gave hope to the fanbase before his departure. In 50 starts with McHan at quarterback, the Cardinals won 18 games achieving a winning record just once in that span, going 7-5 in 1956. McHan rushed for five touchdowns that year, the most of any season in his career.

A New Beginning With Up-and-Coming Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers finished with a putrid 1-10-1 in 1958 with an ultra-talented roster. A few months after the season concluded in February of 1959, they brought in New York Giants offensive coordinator Vince Lombardi, who quickly turned the Packers into the Team of the 1960s and establish them as one of the great all-time franchises while also establishing as one of the game’s best to ever walk the sidelines.

L-R seated: Babe Parilli, Bart Starr, Joe Francis, Lamar McHan. L-R standing: Boyd Dowler, Bob Webb, Vince Lombardi. (photo submitted by Lisa McHan Schaal)

25-year-old signal caller Bart Starr had been in and out of the Packers’ starting lineup splitting time with Vito “Babe” Parilli after Starr was drafted 200th overall in 1956. Going into the 1959 season, Starr had struggled to a 3-15-1 record and new head coach Lombardi traded for McHan in May of that year due to the fact Lombardi wanted to build around a quarterback who was effective at running the football. That, along with quarterback play had been well below average at best.

McHan entered the 1959 regular season as the starter and Starr as the backup after beating out Parilli in camp. McHan got the Packers off to a hot start, leading them to a 3-0 record and tripling their win total from a season ago in just the first three games.

Things went south quickly as the Los Angeles Rams pummeled Green Bay the following week 45-6 and then McHan went down with a knee injury during the Packers’ second loss in a row to the Baltimore Colts.

McHan got one more starting opportunity in a 28-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, but with the knee issue still arising, Lombardi went with Starr the rest of the way. Starr helped the Packers win four of their final five games to tie for third place in the NFL Western Division.

A Rollercoaster Second (and final) Season in Green Bay

The Packers had high hopes coming into 1960 following the franchise’s first winning season in just over a decade.

Due to Starr’s strong finish in 1959, Lombardi opted to go with him in the season opener against arch-rival Chicago. Starr threw two interceptions and hardly got the offense to cross the end zone in the 17-14 loss, which prompted Lombardi to give McHan the starting nod once again.

McHan answered the call leading the team to three-straight victories and did everything in his power to earn the fourth before he was pulled against Pittsburgh. Starr then led the Packers on the go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter as Green Bay triumphed to a 19-13 victory as Jim Taylor punched the ball into the end zone from a yard out.

This would be the beginning of the end of McHan’s time with the Packers.

After the team returned to Green Bay, McHan and some of his teammates coincidentally ended up at the same restaurant as Lombardi and his staff. In what would be considered a cardinal sin by anyone who knew Lombardi, McHan decided to walk over to the table where the coaches were sitting and ask Lombardi why he was benched.

Keep in mind, McHan did struggle in the game completing just 4-of-16 passes for 51 yards, but many of those passes were dropped by his receivers. One of those miscues was a key mistake by future Hall of Famer Paul Hornung that would have been a guaranteed score.

Per a first-hand account from McHan, the two became intensely frustrated with one another but Lombardi still wanted him to remain a part of the team once McHan and Lombardi went their separate ways that evening.

“Lamar and Lombardi never got along,” Herman McHan said. “Lamar did some things he should not have done – he tried to tell Lombardi what he needed to do on certain things.”

From that point on, Starr was “The Guy” for the Packers who went on to finish with a berth in the NFL championship game. They fell 17-13 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Starr would go on to have a Hall of Fame career leading the Packers to five championships, including Super Bowls I and II.

Having not been one to sit on the bench during his career, McHan refused to play second fiddle. In his mind he felt like he was a better quarterback than Starr and was not shy about it towards Lombardi.

“He told Lombardi that if he did not get a chance to win the starting position back then ‘I want to be traded’,” Herman McHan said.

To which Lombardi replied, “Okay – then I will trade your ass.”

Backend of Playing Tenure

McHan during his Baltimore Colts tenure, alongside Coach Don Shula. (photo submitted by Lisa McHan Schaal)

Following the turbulent ending with the Packers, McHan was traded to the Baltimore Colts, coached by Don Shula the NFL’s all-time winningest coach, in the spring of 1961 where he served as backup signal caller to another legend, Johnny Unitas, for just over two seasons.

McHan was waived by the Colts early into the 1963 season and quickly picked up by the San Francisco 49ers.

It was in San Francisco that McHan got his final opportunity at the highest level that year after starter John Brodie went down with an injury. McHan got the nod for the final nine games passing for 1,243 yards and 8 touchdowns.

In 1965 McHan had a brief stint in the Canadian football League with the Toronto Argonauts, but was let go after the team began the season 0-2.

Coaching the Patriarch of the Manning Legacy

McHan began coaching high school football after his career ended in the mid-60s. He had one more opportunity to play in the NFL after the Colts endured a string of injuries at quarterback. Shula signed him to a three-game contract with the Colts, but McHan declined due to the fact he did not want to bail on the team he was coaching.

He later dipped his toes into the college ranks spending two seasons as an assistant at Northern Arizona in 1969-70 and then the University of Texas at Arlington from 1971-73.

McHan standing on the far left and Archie Manning (#8) kneeling. (photo submitted by Lisa McHan Schaal)

The final stop was in New Orleans, where McHan spent the remainder of his life. He coached quarterbacks and wide receivers for the Saints in two different stints, first in 1974-75 and again from 1978-84.

For most of his playing career, Archie Manning – who was drafted second overall 17 years after McHan in that exact same spot – learned under McHan, who was credited with sharpening Manning’s skills as a passer.

Under McHan’s tutelage, Manning threw for over 3,000 yards in three-straight seasons, including a career-high of 3,716 and 23 touchdowns in 1980.

A Life Well Lived

After retiring from coaching, McHan spent the remainder of his life in Metairie, La. raising his three kids – Lance, Lisa, and Megan – with his wife Barbara while working in real estate as well as managing a family farm back in Lake Village. He passed away on November 23, 1998 of a heart attack.

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