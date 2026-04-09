Lifelong desire to be a Razorback was key for Arkansas in recruiting Louisiana native Bryant Williams

Arkansas finished its first transfer portal cycle under Ryan Silverfield strong, checking in at No. 7 in the final On3 rankings.

One of the biggest – literally – hauls for the Hogs was 6-foot-7, 319-pound Louisiana transfer tackle Bryant Williams, a major position of need for an offensive line that will return some experience in 2026.The addition also made perfect sense for Williams, who is coming off a career season in which he allowed zero quarterback sacks and produced an eye-popping 2.8% allowed pressure rate in 711 snaps at left tackle.

Through 11 games with the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2025, the Lake Charles (La.) native posted an overall grade of 68.3, including a 69.1 run block grade and a 66.4 pass block grade according to Pro Football Focus.

2.8% allowed pressure rate this season as a left tackle.



That would be above average even for a center. 🤯



28th out of 220 FBS tackles with 600+ snaps. https://t.co/2YbmkZ5ADG — Arkansas Quant (@ArkansasQuant) January 9, 2026

Williams, who was rated the eighth-best offensive tackle in the portal, not only wanted to play against SEC competition, he specifically desired throughout his life to be a Razorback despite growing up in deep south Louisiana.

“It’s an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up,” Williams told WholeHogSports in January. “I didn’t want to leave that building without committing. Obviously being a guy from Louisiana, you have guys growing up being LSU fans and all that, but I always kind of saw myself being a Razorback at one point. And just the history of the offensive linemen who have come through here, guys like Brandon Burlsworth and all of them.”

Co-offensive line coach Jeff Myers was pleasantly surprised by Williams’ long-time interest in the program once the latter arrived in Fayetteville.

“I guess it shocked me when we got him and his old man on campus,” Myers recalled. “He had followed the Razorbacks even as a youngster. He’s from Lafayette, Louisiana, and the Hogs are who he watched growing up. It wasn’t LSU. So, I think there was a real interest from him that went deeper than the opportunity here as well for him.”

Williams played in 36 games with 14 starts across his career with Louisiana and paved the way for an offense that averaged 344.8 yards per game in 2025.

“On top of all of his intangibles, he’s played a lot of football, too, he’s got a lot of experience,” Myers said. “I thought that was important with who we brought into that position, the immediate need. I think it was easy for us to talk to him about not only coming here and furthering his development at this point in his career, but also the next step as well – playing in the NFL. (We were ) Able to show him like I had a 6-8, 6-9 tackle at Memphis last season who we had for one year, and he’s looking like a Day 2 pick right now and looking to advance himself in a really short amount of time.

“So, I think it was more holistic where it’s like, ‘Man, you can do this in the weight room and this fundamentally. I think those were all big points for him that helped us.”

Marcus Johnson primarily mentors tackles for Arkansas, though he does split duties with Myers coaching all positions. Johnson played five years in the NFL, including one season when Silverfield was on the Minnesota Vikings’ staff, and knew what he was looking for in an outside protector.

“At that time, I think the first thing that came to everybody’s mind was size when it comes to that position,” Johnson said. “Obviously, Bryant is a big young man, so that was the first thing that took place. Not only that, but his skill set, ability, and his length to play out on the edge was something we took notice of. I think even with him on his side of things, he knew that there was a need at tackle here at that time.

“He saw an opportunity for him to get out on the field, and not only get out on the field, but to compete in this league, in my opinion, the highest level in college football. So, I think on both sides, there was a mutual interest amongst each other. I think that was how we got the young man here.”

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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