LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas continues late hosting charge in SEC quarterfinal against Texas
No. 7 Arkansas (37-19, 17-13 SEC) faces No. 2 Texas (40-12, 19-10 SEC) in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
The Razorbacks advanced after the home run ball carried them to an 8-4 win over Tennessee in the second round. Texas received the double bye after winning its final four conference games.
While Arkansas starts its ace Hunter Dietz (7-3, 3.32 ERA), Texas holds back its ace Dylan Volantis, instead starting righty Cody Howard (0-0, 7.45 ERA) for the first time this season.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Carter Rutenbar
1B Reese Robinett
LHP Hunter Dietz
Texas:
RF Aiden Robbins
C Carson Tinney
LF Anthony Pack
2B Temo Becerra
3B Casey Borba
SS Adrian Rodriguez
DH Ethan Mendoza
1B Ashton Larson
CF Dariyan Pendergrass
RHP Cody Howard
Top 3rd:
- Luke Harrison replaced Howard
- Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out
- Souza grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs
- Niu singled to center
- Rutenbar popped up to second, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Larson struck out looking, 1 out
- Pendergrass grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs
- Robbins struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out
- Robinett walked
- Ruiz singled to right, Robinett to second
- Kozeal homered to center, Ruiz scored, Robinett scored, Arkansas 6, Texas 1
- Helfrick popped up to third, 2 outs
- Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs
Kozeal becomes the 8th player in school history to hit 20 home runs in a season.
Bottom 1st:
- Robbins grounded out to second, 1 out
- Tinney walked
- Pack grounded into a fielder’s choice, Tinney out at second, second to short, 2 outs
- Becerra walked, Pack to second
- Borba singled to pitcher, Becerra to second, Pack to third
- Steele Eaves replaced Dietz
- Rodriguez walked, Pack scored, Becerra to third, Borba to second, Arkansas 3, Texas 1
- Mendoza popped up to short, 3 outs
Casey Borba hit a comebacker off Dietz’s ankle/foot. The SEC Tournament has not been kind to Arkansas regardless of result.
Top 1st:
- Ruiz hit by a pitch
- Kozeal homered to left, Ruiz scored, Arkansas 2, Texas 0
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out
- Stewart struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Pompey doubled to left
- Souza singled to center, Pompey scored, Arkansas 3, Texas 0
- Niu struck out looking, 3 outs