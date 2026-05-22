LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas continues late hosting charge in SEC quarterfinal against Texas

No. 7 Arkansas (37-19, 17-13 SEC) faces No. 2 Texas (40-12, 19-10 SEC) in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks advanced after the home run ball carried them to an 8-4 win over Tennessee in the second round. Texas received the double bye after winning its final four conference games.

While Arkansas starts its ace Hunter Dietz (7-3, 3.32 ERA), Texas holds back its ace Dylan Volantis, instead starting righty Cody Howard (0-0, 7.45 ERA) for the first time this season.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Carter Rutenbar

1B Reese Robinett

LHP Hunter Dietz

Texas:

RF Aiden Robbins

C Carson Tinney

LF Anthony Pack

2B Temo Becerra

3B Casey Borba

SS Adrian Rodriguez

DH Ethan Mendoza

1B Ashton Larson

CF Dariyan Pendergrass

RHP Cody Howard

Top 3rd:

Luke Harrison replaced Howard

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs

Niu singled to center

Rutenbar popped up to second, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Larson struck out looking, 1 out

Pendergrass grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs

Robbins struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett walked

Ruiz singled to right, Robinett to second

Kozeal homered to center, Ruiz scored, Robinett scored, Arkansas 6, Texas 1

Helfrick popped up to third, 2 outs

Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

Kozeal becomes the 8th player in school history to hit 20 home runs in a season.

Bottom 1st:

Robbins grounded out to second, 1 out

Tinney walked

Pack grounded into a fielder’s choice, Tinney out at second, second to short, 2 outs

Becerra walked, Pack to second

Borba singled to pitcher, Becerra to second, Pack to third

Steele Eaves replaced Dietz

Rodriguez walked, Pack scored, Becerra to third, Borba to second, Arkansas 3, Texas 1

Mendoza popped up to short, 3 outs

Casey Borba hit a comebacker off Dietz’s ankle/foot. The SEC Tournament has not been kind to Arkansas regardless of result.

Top 1st: