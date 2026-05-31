LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas continues playing with backs against the wall in Lawrence Regional

No. 2 seed Arkansas (41-21) eliminated No. 4 seed Northeastern (39-22) in a 10-9 slugfest to advance to the Lawrence Regional final against host Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark on Sunday.

Reese Robinett went full “Big Country” mode, smashing two home runs and batted four in to finish 3 for 5 against the Huskies and Nolan Souza registered three hits with a long ball and 5 RBI. Cleanup batter Zack Stewart also knocked a home run for a Hogs lineup that finished with 11 hits.

The Razorbacks now must beat the Jayhawks, who beat them 5-3 on Saturday, twice to keep their season alive. First pitch is set for 5:06 p.m. CT and southpaw Ethan McElvain will be on the bump for Arkansas

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Zack Stewart

2B Nolan Souza

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

RF Christian Turner

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Ethan McElvain

Kansas:

SS Tyson Leblanc

CF Tyson Owens

C Augusto Mungarrieta

1B Josh Dykhoff

2B Dariel Osoria

RF Jordan Bach

3B Dylan Schlotterback

LF Brady Ballinger

DH Max Soliz Jr.

RHP Mathis Nayral

Bottom 2nd:

Robinett walked

Niu singled to left, Robinett to second

Toby Schiedt replaced Nayral

Top 2nd:

Osoria doubled to left center

Bach walked

Schlotterback grounded into a double play, pitcher to second to first, Bach out at second, 2 outs

Ballinger struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz flied out to right, 1 out

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick homered to left, Arkansas 1, Kansas 0

Stewart walked

Souza grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 1st: