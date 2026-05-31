LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas continues playing with backs against the wall in Lawrence Regional
No. 2 seed Arkansas (41-21) eliminated No. 4 seed Northeastern (39-22) in a 10-9 slugfest to advance to the Lawrence Regional final against host Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark on Sunday.
Reese Robinett went full “Big Country” mode, smashing two home runs and batted four in to finish 3 for 5 against the Huskies and Nolan Souza registered three hits with a long ball and 5 RBI. Cleanup batter Zack Stewart also knocked a home run for a Hogs lineup that finished with 11 hits.
The Razorbacks now must beat the Jayhawks, who beat them 5-3 on Saturday, twice to keep their season alive. First pitch is set for 5:06 p.m. CT and southpaw Ethan McElvain will be on the bump for Arkansas
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Zack Stewart
2B Nolan Souza
1B Reese Robinett
CF Maika Niu
RF Christian Turner
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Ethan McElvain
Kansas:
SS Tyson Leblanc
CF Tyson Owens
C Augusto Mungarrieta
1B Josh Dykhoff
2B Dariel Osoria
RF Jordan Bach
3B Dylan Schlotterback
LF Brady Ballinger
DH Max Soliz Jr.
RHP Mathis Nayral
Bottom 2nd:
- Robinett walked
- Niu singled to left, Robinett to second
- Toby Schiedt replaced Nayral
Top 2nd:
- Osoria doubled to left center
- Bach walked
- Schlotterback grounded into a double play, pitcher to second to first, Bach out at second, 2 outs
- Ballinger struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Ruiz flied out to right, 1 out
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Helfrick homered to left, Arkansas 1, Kansas 0
- Stewart walked
- Souza grounded out to second, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- LeBlanc walked
- Owens flied out to center, 1 out
- Mungarrieta grounded into a fielder’s choice, second to short, 2 outs, Mungarrietta to second on a throwing error by the shortstop
- Dykhoff grounded out to second, 3 outs