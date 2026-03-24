LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces in-state UCA in midweek clash

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7, 4-2 SEC) are set for a midweek matchup against the Central Arkansas Bears at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Arkansas will trot out freshman right-hander Peyton Lee to the mound to start, while UCA will send out righty Jacob Pannell.

HawgBeat has you covered with live updates of the game, updated through each half-inning.

Starting lineups

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

UCA:

2B Parker Gwyn

DH Keon Moseni

SS Nate Negre

LF Zeb Allen

3B Jack Runsick

CF Jayden Sloan

RF Mark Ross

1B Jagger Schattle

C Zane Denton

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