LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces in-state UCA in midweek clash
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7, 4-2 SEC) are set for a midweek matchup against the Central Arkansas Bears at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday night.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Arkansas will trot out freshman right-hander Peyton Lee to the mound to start, while UCA will send out righty Jacob Pannell.
HawgBeat has you covered with live updates of the game, updated through each half-inning.
Starting lineups
Arkansas:
- LF Damian Ruiz
- SS Camden Kozeal
- C Ryder Helfrick
- RF Zack Stewart
- CF Maika Niu
- 2B Nolan Souza
- DH Kuhio Aloy
- 1B Reese Robinett
- 3B TJ Pompey
UCA:
- 2B Parker Gwyn
- DH Keon Moseni
- SS Nate Negre
- LF Zeb Allen
- 3B Jack Runsick
- CF Jayden Sloan
- RF Mark Ross
- 1B Jagger Schattle
- C Zane Denton