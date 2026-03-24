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LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces in-state UCA in midweek clash

by: Daniel Fair39 minutes agohawgbeat

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7, 4-2 SEC) are set for a midweek matchup against the Central Arkansas Bears at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Arkansas will trot out freshman right-hander Peyton Lee to the mound to start, while UCA will send out righty Jacob Pannell.

HawgBeat has you covered with live updates of the game, updated through each half-inning.

Starting lineups

Arkansas:

  • LF Damian Ruiz
  • SS Camden Kozeal
  • C Ryder Helfrick
  • RF Zack Stewart
  • CF Maika Niu
  • 2B Nolan Souza
  • DH Kuhio Aloy
  • 1B Reese Robinett
  • 3B TJ Pompey

UCA:

  • 2B Parker Gwyn
  • DH Keon Moseni
  • SS Nate Negre
  • LF Zeb Allen
  • 3B Jack Runsick
  • CF Jayden Sloan
  • RF Mark Ross
  • 1B Jagger Schattle
  • C Zane Denton

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