LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas, Northern Colorado (Game 1)
No. 4 Arkansas (14-6, 2-1 SEC) faces the Northern Colorado Bears (3-18, 1-1 Summit) in a pair of midweek games to cap off a 18-game homestand at Baum-Walker Stadium. Freshman right-handed pitcher Mark Brissey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets his first career start after 6 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to start the season across four appearances. The Bears counter with righty Mitch Haythorn (0-1, 16.20 ERA).
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
1B Carter Rutenbar
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
RF Landon Schaefer
RHP Mark Brissey
Northern Colorado
2B Brett Barber
LF Jaden Stone
1B Jake Bullard
DH Easton Bryant
SS Logan Pruski
C Zeke Minic
RF Ethan Mooser
3B Ethan Fillinger
CF Mason Griffin
RHP Mitch Haythorn
Live Play-By-Play:
Top 3rd:
- Steele Eaves replaced Brissey
Bottom 2nd:
- Souza struck out looking, 1 out
- Schaefer grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs
- Ruiz doubled to left, advanced to third on an error by the left fielder
- Kozeal walked
- Helfrick walked, Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, Arkansas 3, Northern Colorado 2
- Stewart grounded out to short, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Mooser grounded out to third, 1 out
- Fillinger struck out looking, 2 outs
- Griffin singled to left
- Barber grounded out to third, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Ruiz homered to left, Northern Colorado 2, Arkansas 1
- Kozeal hit by pitch
- Helfrick walked, Kozeal to second
- Stewart flied out to right, 1 out, Kozeal to third
- Helfrick stole second
- Niu grounded out to third, 2 outs, Kozeal scored, Northern Colorado 2, Arkansas 2
- Rutenbar walked
- Pompey grounded out to short, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Barber walked
- Barber stole second
- Stone walked
- Barber stole third, scored on an error by the catcher, Northern Colorado 1, Arkansas 0, Stone to second
- Bullard hit by pitch
- Bryant singled to left, Stone scored, Bullard to second, Northern Colorado 2, Arkansas 0
- Pruski struck out looking, 1 out
- Minic grounded into a double play, short to second, Bryant out at second, 3 outs
An Eric Gregg 1997 strike 3 call helps Brissey get out of the first with just 2 runs allowed.