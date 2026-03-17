LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas, Northern Colorado (Game 1)

No. 4 Arkansas (14-6, 2-1 SEC) faces the Northern Colorado Bears (3-18, 1-1 Summit) in a pair of midweek games to cap off a 18-game homestand at Baum-Walker Stadium. Freshman right-handed pitcher Mark Brissey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets his first career start after 6 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to start the season across four appearances. The Bears counter with righty Mitch Haythorn (0-1, 16.20 ERA).

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

1B Carter Rutenbar

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

RF Landon Schaefer

RHP Mark Brissey

Northern Colorado

2B Brett Barber



LF Jaden Stone



1B Jake Bullard



DH Easton Bryant



SS Logan Pruski



C Zeke Minic



RF Ethan Mooser



3B Ethan Fillinger



CF Mason Griffin



RHP Mitch Haythorn

Live Play-By-Play:

Top 3rd:

Steele Eaves replaced Brissey

Bottom 2nd:

Souza struck out looking, 1 out

Schaefer grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs

Ruiz doubled to left, advanced to third on an error by the left fielder

Kozeal walked

Helfrick walked, Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, Arkansas 3, Northern Colorado 2

Stewart grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Mooser grounded out to third, 1 out

Fillinger struck out looking, 2 outs

Griffin singled to left

Barber grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz homered to left, Northern Colorado 2, Arkansas 1

Kozeal hit by pitch

Helfrick walked, Kozeal to second

Stewart flied out to right, 1 out, Kozeal to third

Helfrick stole second

Niu grounded out to third, 2 outs, Kozeal scored, Northern Colorado 2, Arkansas 2

Rutenbar walked

Pompey grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 1st:

Barber walked

Barber stole second

Stone walked

Barber stole third, scored on an error by the catcher, Northern Colorado 1, Arkansas 0, Stone to second

Bullard hit by pitch

Bryant singled to left, Stone scored, Bullard to second, Northern Colorado 2, Arkansas 0

Pruski struck out looking, 1 out

Minic grounded into a double play, short to second, Bryant out at second, 3 outs

An Eric Gregg 1997 strike 3 call helps Brissey get out of the first with just 2 runs allowed.