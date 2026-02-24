LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Arkansas State (Game 1)

No. 6 Arkansas welcomes in in-state opponent Arkansas State for a pair of midweek games at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs have now won five in a row after sweeping Xavier over the weekend. The Razorbacks send out right-hander Peyton Lee for his second start after he allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings against Tarleton State.



Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

CF Maika Niu

3B Nolan Souza

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Camden Kozeal

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

SS TJ Pompey

LF Zack Stewart

DH Carson Wills

RHP Peyton Lee

Arkansas State:

CF Ashton Quiller

2B Lane Walton

SS Patrick Engskov

RF Evan Griffis

DH Aidan Houseworth

LF Cross Jumper

1B Cason Campbell

3B Raul Torres

C Kaden Amundson

RHP Andrew Allen

Live Play-By-Play: