LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Arkansas State (Game 1)
No. 6 Arkansas welcomes in in-state opponent Arkansas State for a pair of midweek games at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs have now won five in a row after sweeping Xavier over the weekend. The Razorbacks send out right-hander Peyton Lee for his second start after he allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings against Tarleton State.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
CF Maika Niu
3B Nolan Souza
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
SS TJ Pompey
LF Zack Stewart
DH Carson Wills
RHP Peyton Lee
Arkansas State:
CF Ashton Quiller
2B Lane Walton
SS Patrick Engskov
RF Evan Griffis
DH Aidan Houseworth
LF Cross Jumper
1B Cason Campbell
3B Raul Torres
C Kaden Amundson
RHP Andrew Allen
