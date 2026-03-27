LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Florida

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks are at home for an SEC home series against the Florida Gators at Baum-Walker this weekend.

Friday’s game will, on top of the baseball, feature special uniforms from the Razorbacks. Arkansas will honor legendary head coach Norm DeBriyn, who won 1,161 games at Arkansas spanning from 1970 to 2002 and went to the College World Series four times.

Razorbacks and Gators tonight at 6pm at Baum-Walker Stadium. Honoring Coach Norm DeBriyn tonight! pic.twitter.com/IKdZVIphrL — Mark Taylor (@mdt1021) March 27, 2026

The Razorbacks will send out Friday ace Gabe Gaeckle to the mound on Friday night. He’s pitched to an ERA of 2.87 in six appearances and has 38 strikeouts to 11 walks in 31.1 innings of work.

Florida will put Liam Peterson on the mound in Game 1. He’s pitched one less inning than Gaeckle and has 48 strikeouts to 16 walks in 30.1 innings of work. He had a rough go of it last weekend against Alabama, when he allowed nine hits and six earned runs to just four strikeouts in five innings.

HawgBeat has you covered with live updates, updated each half-inning. Click here for more information on how to watch, as well as betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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Starting Lineups

Arkansas

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Carter Rutenbar

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

Florida

CF Kyle Jones

SS Brendan Lawson

2B Cade Kurland

C Karson Bowen

1B Ethan Surowiec

LF Blake Cyr

RF Cash Strayer

DH Cole Stanford

3B Colton Schwarz

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