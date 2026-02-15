LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

The Arkansas baseball team will try to rebound from a 5-4 loss to TCU on Saturday night and will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch for Sunday’s game is set for 2:40 p.m. Arkansas will send out right-handed pitcher Colin Fisher on the mound to start the game.

HawgBeat has you covered inning-by-inning on all of the updates from the game. For much more in-depth coverage, subscribe to HawgBeat today for just $1 that includes full access to additional premium content from On3, Rivals, as well as a year’s subscription to The Athletic and access to The Trough premium message board for daily discussion and intel.

Starting Lineup:

LF Damian Ruiz C Ryder Helfrick CF Maika Niu 2B Cam Kozeal 1B Alexander Peck DH Carter Rutenbar 3B TJ Pompey SS Carson Brumbaugh RF Christian Turner

TEXAS TECH

CF Kyeler Thompson 2B Tracer Lopez 3B Connor Shouse LF Logan Hughes SS Linkin Garcia DH Hollis Porter C Matt Quintanar 1B Robin Villeneuve RF Jace Souza

Will be posted as the game goes on.

T1: Arkansas 0, Texas Tech 0

Thompson,Kyeler fouled out in first base side foul territory putout by rf (1-2 BFF)

Lopez,Tracer struck out swinging (1-2 BKSS)

Shouse,Connor lined out to cf (2-2 FBSB)

TTU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B1: Arkansas 0, Texas Tech 0

Ruiz,Damian walked (3-1 BBBKB)

Ruiz,Damian advanced to second base on a wild pitch

Helfrick,Ryder struck out swinging (2-2 BBKFFS)

Niu,Maika grounded out to third base, 3b to 1b (1-1 FB)

Kozeal,Cam fouled out in third base side foul territory putout by 3b (1-2 FSB).

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

T2: Arkansas 0, Texas Tech 0

Hughes,Logan flied out to cf (1-2 BKF)

Garcia,Linkin struck out swinging (2-2 KBSBFS)

Porter,Hollis struck out looking (2-2 KSBBK)

TTU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B2: Arkansas 0, Texas Tech 0

Peck,Alexander struck out swinging (0-2 FFS)

Rutenbar,Carter struck out swinging (2-2 KFBBFS)

Pompey,TJ walked (3-2 BBSSFBFB)

Brumbaugh,Carson singled through the left side of the infield (0-0); Pompey,TJ advanced to second base

Turner,Christian grounded out to second base, 2b to 1b (2-2 BBFFF)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB