LIVE UPDATES: Hogs look to sweep Alabama as SEC play hits halfway point
No. 22 Arkansas (23-13, 7-7 SEC) looks to build on winning the first two games of the series over the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-10, 8-6 SEC), bringing their SEC record back to .500. Arkansas’ reworked rotation also coincided with the Razorback offense waking up. Arkansas is coming off their first double-digit scoring output in SEC play since March 20 against South Carolina.
Arkansas turns to a new starter for the second straight day. Righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will make his first career SEC start. He does have 5 career starts, all in midweek games. Alabama counters with righty Myles Upchurch (4-2, 3.60 ERA) to try and avoid the sweep.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Carter Rutenbar
C Ryder Helfrick
CF Maika Niu
SS Camden Kozeal
LF Damian Ruiz
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
3B TJ Pompey
1B Reese Robinett
RHP Tate McGuire
Alabama:
CF Bryce Fowler
2B Brennan Holt
C Brady Neal
SS Justin Lebron
DH Eric Hines
1B Andrew Purdy
3B Jason Torres
LF Justin Osterhouse
RF Chase Kroberger
RHP Myles Upchruch
Top 1st:
- Rutenbar grounded out to second, 1 out
- Helfrick flied out to left, 2 outs
- Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs