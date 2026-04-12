LIVE UPDATES: Hogs look to sweep Alabama as SEC play hits halfway point

No. 22 Arkansas (23-13, 7-7 SEC) looks to build on winning the first two games of the series over the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-10, 8-6 SEC), bringing their SEC record back to .500. Arkansas’ reworked rotation also coincided with the Razorback offense waking up. Arkansas is coming off their first double-digit scoring output in SEC play since March 20 against South Carolina.

Arkansas turns to a new starter for the second straight day. Righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will make his first career SEC start. He does have 5 career starts, all in midweek games. Alabama counters with righty Myles Upchurch (4-2, 3.60 ERA) to try and avoid the sweep.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

CF Maika Niu

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

3B TJ Pompey

1B Reese Robinett

RHP Tate McGuire

Alabama:

CF Bryce Fowler

2B Brennan Holt

C Brady Neal

SS Justin Lebron

DH Eric Hines

1B Andrew Purdy

3B Jason Torres

LF Justin Osterhouse

RF Chase Kroberger

RHP Myles Upchruch

Top 1st: