LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas faces first SEC road test against South Carolina
No. 4 Arkansas (16-6, 2-1 SEC) hits the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-10, 0-3 SEC). The Gamecocks come into the game on a four-game losing streak after being one of just three teams swept on the opening weekend of SEC play at the hands of Florida. South Carolina also lost a midweek game 11-8 against Charlotte. The Razorbacks will send out Friday night starter Gabe Gaeckle for the sixth straight weekend (2-1, 2.73 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Josh Gunther (2-0, 3.65 ERA).
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
South Carolina
3B Patrick Evans
CF Tyler Bak
2B Will Craddock
C Talmadge LeCroy
SS KJ Scobey
DH Logan Sutter
LF Ethan Lizama
RF Luke Yuhasz
1B Beau Hollins
RHP Josh Gunther
Play-By-Play:
Top 3rd:
- Niu walked
- Niu stole second
- Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out
- Aloy homered to left center, Niu scored, Arkansas 9, South Carolina 0
- Bradley Hodges replaced Gunther
Bottom 2nd:
- Sutter flied out to center, 1 out
- Lizama flied out to center, 2 outs
- Yuhasz struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Pompey singled to left
- Pompey stole second
- Pompey advanced to third on a wild pitch
- Ruiz homered to left, Pompey scored, Arkansas 6, South Carolina 0
- Kozeal homered to right, Arkansas 7, South Carolina 0
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Evans fouled out to right, 1 out
- Bak singled to short
- Craddock struck out swinging, 2 outs
- LeCroy walked, Bak to second
- Scobey struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Ruiz walked
- Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Kozeal singled to right, Ruiz scored, Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0
- Helfrick walked, Kozeal to second
- Stewart struck out looking, 1 out
- Niu homered to center, Kozeal scored, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 4, South Carolina 0
- Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Aloy flied out to right, 3 outs