LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas faces first SEC road test against South Carolina

No. 4 Arkansas (16-6, 2-1 SEC) hits the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-10, 0-3 SEC). The Gamecocks come into the game on a four-game losing streak after being one of just three teams swept on the opening weekend of SEC play at the hands of Florida. South Carolina also lost a midweek game 11-8 against Charlotte. The Razorbacks will send out Friday night starter Gabe Gaeckle for the sixth straight weekend (2-1, 2.73 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Josh Gunther (2-0, 3.65 ERA).

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

South Carolina

3B Patrick Evans



CF Tyler Bak



2B Will Craddock



C Talmadge LeCroy



SS KJ Scobey

DH Logan Sutter

LF Ethan Lizama

RF Luke Yuhasz

1B Beau Hollins



RHP Josh Gunther

Play-By-Play:

Top 3rd:

Niu walked

Niu stole second

Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy homered to left center, Niu scored, Arkansas 9, South Carolina 0

Bradley Hodges replaced Gunther

Bottom 2nd:

Sutter flied out to center, 1 out

Lizama flied out to center, 2 outs

Yuhasz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Pompey singled to left

Pompey stole second

Pompey advanced to third on a wild pitch

Ruiz homered to left, Pompey scored, Arkansas 6, South Carolina 0

Kozeal homered to right, Arkansas 7, South Carolina 0

Helfrick struck out swinging, 2 outs

Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Evans fouled out to right, 1 out

Bak singled to short

Craddock struck out swinging, 2 outs

LeCroy walked, Bak to second

Scobey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st:

Ruiz walked

Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch

Kozeal singled to right, Ruiz scored, Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0

Helfrick walked, Kozeal to second

Stewart struck out looking, 1 out

Niu homered to center, Kozeal scored, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 4, South Carolina 0

Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs

Aloy flied out to right, 3 outs