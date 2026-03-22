LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas goes for SEC sweep over South Carolina
No. 4 Arkansas (18-6, 4-1 SEC) is in position for its first sweep of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-12, 0-5 SEC) after winning a pitcher’s duel in 10 innings on Saturday.
The Razorbacks send lefty Colin Fisher to the mound (2-1, 1.95 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Brandon Stone (2-1, 2.14 ERA). The Razorbacks have already clinched its sixth straight series win over the Gamecocks.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
LHP Colin Fisher
South Carolina:
3B Patrick Evans
DH Will Craddock
SS KJ Scobey
C Talmadge LeCroy
1B Beau Hollins
2B Logan Sutter
LF Jake Randolph
RF Luke Yuhasz
CF Tyler Bak
RHP Brendan Stone