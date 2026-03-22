LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas goes for SEC sweep over South Carolina

No. 4 Arkansas (18-6, 4-1 SEC) is in position for its first sweep of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-12, 0-5 SEC) after winning a pitcher’s duel in 10 innings on Saturday.

The Razorbacks send lefty Colin Fisher to the mound (2-1, 1.95 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Brandon Stone (2-1, 2.14 ERA). The Razorbacks have already clinched its sixth straight series win over the Gamecocks.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

LHP Colin Fisher

South Carolina:

3B Patrick Evans

DH Will Craddock

SS KJ Scobey

C Talmadge LeCroy

1B Beau Hollins

2B Logan Sutter

LF Jake Randolph

RF Luke Yuhasz

CF Tyler Bak

RHP Brendan Stone