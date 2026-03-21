LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas looks to clinch SEC series against Gamecocks with game to spare

No. 4 Arkansas (17-6, 3-1 SEC) looks to clinch the series against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-11, 0-4 SEC). After losing the series opener 22-6 in which Arkansas managed 14 hits and six home runs, South Carolina made a change at the head coaching position. Paul Mainieri’s tenure at South Carolina is over after just 80 games. Monte Lee will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the series. Arkansas will send lefty Hunter Dietz (2-2, 4.18 ERA) to the mound. South Carolina starts righty Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.62 ERA). Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

LHP Hunter Dietz

South Carolina

3B Patrick Evans



DH Will Craddock



C Talmadge LeCroy



SS KJ Scobey

2B Logan Sutter

RF Luke Yuhasz

LF Ethan Lizama

1B Beau Hollins

CF Tyler Bak



RHP Amp Phillips