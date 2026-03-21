LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas looks to clinch SEC series against Gamecocks with game to spare
No. 4 Arkansas (17-6, 3-1 SEC) looks to clinch the series against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-11, 0-4 SEC). After losing the series opener 22-6 in which Arkansas managed 14 hits and six home runs, South Carolina made a change at the head coaching position. Paul Mainieri’s tenure at South Carolina is over after just 80 games. Monte Lee will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the series. Arkansas will send lefty Hunter Dietz (2-2, 4.18 ERA) to the mound. South Carolina starts righty Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.62 ERA). Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
LHP Hunter Dietz
South Carolina
3B Patrick Evans
DH Will Craddock
C Talmadge LeCroy
SS KJ Scobey
2B Logan Sutter
RF Luke Yuhasz
LF Ethan Lizama
1B Beau Hollins
CF Tyler Bak
RHP Amp Phillips