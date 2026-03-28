LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Florida (Game 2)

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8, 4-3 SEC) are looking to rebound and tie the series against Florida (21-6, 4-3 SEC) at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday after dropping the opener 6-2 to the Gators on Friday.

Arkansas will trot out southpaw Hunter Dietz, who struck out 12 batters for the second time in his past three appearances against South Carolina last week. The Gators will counter with righty Aidan King who ranks fourth in the SEC with a 1.27 earned run average.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gators that is set for first pitch at 1 p.m. CT from Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.

Starting Lineups

Arkansas

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

3B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Carter Rutenbar

Florida

CF Kyle Jones

SS Brendan Lawson

1B Ethan Surowiec

C Karson Bowen

LF Blake Cyr

2B Cade Kurland

DH Cole Stanford

RF Cash Strayer

3B Colton Schwarz

Second Inning

Florida 2, Arkansas 0

FLORIDA

Cyr doubled to left center

Kurland walked

Stanford struck out swinging, 1 out

Strayer hit by pitch; Kurland advanced to second; Cyr advanced to third

Schwarz struck out swinging, 2 outs

K. Jones singled to center field, 2 RBI; Strayer advanced to second; Kurland scored; Cyr scored (Florida 2-0)

Lawson walked; K. Jones advanced to second; Strayer advanced to third

Surowiec grounded out to ss

UF Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB

First Inning

Arkansas 0, Florida 0

FLORIDA

K. Jones grounded out to ss, 1 out

Lawson singled to center field

Lawson advanced to second on a wild pitch

Surowiec grounded out to 3b, 2 outs

Bowen lined out to 2b, 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

ARKANSAS

Arkansas 0, Florida 0

Ruiz grounded out to 3b, 1 out

Kozeal grounded out to 1b unassisted, 2 outs

Helfrick struck out looking, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB