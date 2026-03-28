LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Florida (Game 2)
The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8, 4-3 SEC) are looking to rebound and tie the series against Florida (21-6, 4-3 SEC) at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday after dropping the opener 6-2 to the Gators on Friday.
Arkansas will trot out southpaw Hunter Dietz, who struck out 12 batters for the second time in his past three appearances against South Carolina last week. The Gators will counter with righty Aidan King who ranks fourth in the SEC with a 1.27 earned run average.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gators that is set for first pitch at 1 p.m. CT from Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.
All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
- LF Damian Ruiz
- SS Camden Kozeal
- C Ryder Helfrick
- RF Zack Stewart
- CF Maika Niu
- 2B Nolan Souza
- 3B Reese Robinett
- DH Kuhio Aloy
- 1B Carter Rutenbar
Florida
- CF Kyle Jones
- SS Brendan Lawson
- 1B Ethan Surowiec
- C Karson Bowen
- LF Blake Cyr
- 2B Cade Kurland
- DH Cole Stanford
- RF Cash Strayer
- 3B Colton Schwarz
Second Inning
Florida 2, Arkansas 0
FLORIDA
- Cyr doubled to left center
- Kurland walked
- Stanford struck out swinging, 1 out
- Strayer hit by pitch; Kurland advanced to second; Cyr advanced to third
- Schwarz struck out swinging, 2 outs
- K. Jones singled to center field, 2 RBI; Strayer advanced to second; Kurland scored; Cyr scored (Florida 2-0)
- Lawson walked; K. Jones advanced to second; Strayer advanced to third
- Surowiec grounded out to ss
UF Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB
First Inning
Arkansas 0, Florida 0
FLORIDA
- K. Jones grounded out to ss, 1 out
- Lawson singled to center field
- Lawson advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Surowiec grounded out to 3b, 2 outs
- Bowen lined out to 2b, 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
ARKANSAS
Arkansas 0, Florida 0
- Ruiz grounded out to 3b, 1 out
- Kozeal grounded out to 1b unassisted, 2 outs
- Helfrick struck out looking, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB