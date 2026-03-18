LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Northern Colorado (Game 2)

No. 4 Arkansas (15-6, 2-1 SEC) faces the Northern Colorado Bears (3-19, 1-1 Summit) as the finale of an 18-game homestand before the Razorbacks leave Baum-Walker for their first true road series of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Right-hander Peyton Lee (0-1, 9.95 ERA) will make his first appearance since February 24. Northern Colorado starts righty Logan Moser (0-1, 12.15 ERA).

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Camden Kozeal

DH Kuhio Aloy

RF Zack Stewart

C Carter Rutenbar

3B TJ Pompey

1B Reese Robinett

SS Carson Brumbaugh

LF Christian Turner

RHP Peyton Lee

Northern Colorado

2B Brandon Sanchez



LF Jaden Stone



1B Jake Bullard



DH Easton Bryant



SS Logan Pruski



RF Ethan Mooser



3B Brian Kenny



CF Mason Griffin

C Sam Pease



RHP Logan Moser