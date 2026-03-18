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LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Northern Colorado (Game 2)

by: DanielShi25 minutes ago

No. 4 Arkansas (15-6, 2-1 SEC) faces the Northern Colorado Bears (3-19, 1-1 Summit) as the finale of an 18-game homestand before the Razorbacks leave Baum-Walker for their first true road series of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Right-hander Peyton Lee (0-1, 9.95 ERA) will make his first appearance since February 24. Northern Colorado starts righty Logan Moser (0-1, 12.15 ERA). 

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Camden Kozeal

DH Kuhio Aloy

RF Zack Stewart

C Carter Rutenbar

3B TJ Pompey

1B Reese Robinett

SS Carson Brumbaugh

LF Christian Turner 

RHP Peyton Lee

Northern Colorado

2B Brandon Sanchez

LF Jaden Stone

1B Jake Bullard

DH Easton Bryant

SS Logan Pruski

RF Ethan Mooser

3B Brian Kenny

CF Mason Griffin

C Sam Pease

RHP Logan Moser 

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