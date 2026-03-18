LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Northern Colorado (Game 2)
No. 4 Arkansas (15-6, 2-1 SEC) faces the Northern Colorado Bears (3-19, 1-1 Summit) as the finale of an 18-game homestand before the Razorbacks leave Baum-Walker for their first true road series of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Right-hander Peyton Lee (0-1, 9.95 ERA) will make his first appearance since February 24. Northern Colorado starts righty Logan Moser (0-1, 12.15 ERA).
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Camden Kozeal
DH Kuhio Aloy
RF Zack Stewart
C Carter Rutenbar
3B TJ Pompey
1B Reese Robinett
SS Carson Brumbaugh
LF Christian Turner
RHP Peyton Lee
Northern Colorado
2B Brandon Sanchez
LF Jaden Stone
1B Jake Bullard
DH Easton Bryant
SS Logan Pruski
RF Ethan Mooser
3B Brian Kenny
CF Mason Griffin
C Sam Pease
RHP Logan Moser