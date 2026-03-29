LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Razorbacks looking to avoid rare SEC sweep against Gators
No. 4 Arkansas (19-9, 4-4 SEC) looks to salvage a weekend that has not gone to plan against the Florida Gators (22-6, 5-3 SEC). The Razorbacks try to avoid a pair of ominous records today. Arkansas is in danger of falling below .500 in SEC play and being swept at home for the first time since 2016, a team that failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Outside of the 2016 season, Arkansas has not lost a three-game series at Baum-Walker since 2010 against South Carolina.
The Razorbacks send lefty Colin Fisher to the mound (2-2, 2.70 ERA). Florida will start righty Russell Sandefer (1-1, 3.97 ERA). Coach Dave Van Horn made a major change to his starting lineup, putting true freshman Carter Rutenbar in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gators.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1B Carter Rutenbar
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
3B Reese Robinett
CF Damian Ruiz
LF Christian Turner
LHP Colin Fisher
South Carolina
CF Kyle Jones
SS Brendan Lawson
1B Ethan Surowiec
DH Karson Bowen
LF Blake Cyr
2B Cade Kurland
C Cole Stanford
RF Ashton Wilson
3B Kolt Myers
RHP Russell Sandefer
Bottom 2nd:
- Robinett flied out to left, 1 out
- Ruiz grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Turner grounded out, first base to pitcher, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Stanford struck out swinging, 1 out
- Wilson flied out to center, 2 outs
- Myers singled to center
- Jones grounded out to short, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Rutenbar singled to left
- Rutenbar advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Stewart singled to left, Rutenbar scored, Florida 1, Arkansas 1
- Aloy reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Stewart to second
- Souza grounded out to first
Top 1st:
- Jones singled to short
- Jones picked off, pitcher to first to second, 1 out
- Lawson grounded out to first, 2 outs
- Surowiec singled to right
- Surowiec advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Bowen hit by a pitch
- Cyr singled to left, Surowiec scored, Bowen to second, Florida 1, Arkansas 0
- Kurland flied out to center, 3 outs