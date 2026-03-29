LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Razorbacks looking to avoid rare SEC sweep against Gators

No. 4 Arkansas (19-9, 4-4 SEC) looks to salvage a weekend that has not gone to plan against the Florida Gators (22-6, 5-3 SEC). The Razorbacks try to avoid a pair of ominous records today. Arkansas is in danger of falling below .500 in SEC play and being swept at home for the first time since 2016, a team that failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Outside of the 2016 season, Arkansas has not lost a three-game series at Baum-Walker since 2010 against South Carolina.

The Razorbacks send lefty Colin Fisher to the mound (2-2, 2.70 ERA). Florida will start righty Russell Sandefer (1-1, 3.97 ERA). Coach Dave Van Horn made a major change to his starting lineup, putting true freshman Carter Rutenbar in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gators.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

3B Reese Robinett

CF Damian Ruiz

LF Christian Turner

LHP Colin Fisher

South Carolina

CF Kyle Jones

SS Brendan Lawson

1B Ethan Surowiec

DH Karson Bowen

LF Blake Cyr

2B Cade Kurland

C Cole Stanford

RF Ashton Wilson

3B Kolt Myers

RHP Russell Sandefer

Bottom 2nd:

Robinett flied out to left, 1 out

Ruiz grounded out to second, 2 outs

Turner grounded out, first base to pitcher, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Stanford struck out swinging, 1 out

Wilson flied out to center, 2 outs

Myers singled to center

Jones grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar singled to left

Rutenbar advanced to second on a wild pitch

Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Stewart singled to left, Rutenbar scored, Florida 1, Arkansas 1

Aloy reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Stewart to second

Souza grounded out to first

Top 1st: