Live Updates: No. 5 Arkansas faces No. 3 Mississippi State in first game of doubleheader

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 1-0 SEC) try to clinch the series against No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 0-1 SEC) after taking the opener, 5-4 in walkoff fashion with a TJ Pompey home run to as the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the ninth. Pompey’s first hit since the series opener against Stetson last Friday is enough to earn him a start. The final two games of the series have been combined into a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. The second game will begin an hour following the conclusion of game one.Lefty Hunter Dietz (2-1, 2.84 ERA) gets the ball for Arkansas while Mississippi State counters with fellow southpaw Tomas Valincius (3-0, 1.74 ERA)

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bulldogs.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

CF Maika Niu

DH Zack Stewart

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

LHP Hunter Dietz

Mississippi State

CF Aidan Teel



3B Ace Reese



DH Noah Sullivan



1B Reed Stallman



SS Ryder Woodson



RF Vytas Valincius



2B Drew Wyers



C Kevin Milewski



LF Bryce Chance



LHP Tomas Valincius