Live Updates: No. 5 Arkansas faces No. 3 Mississippi State in first game of doubleheader
The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 1-0 SEC) try to clinch the series against No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 0-1 SEC) after taking the opener, 5-4 in walkoff fashion with a TJ Pompey home run to as the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the ninth. Pompey’s first hit since the series opener against Stetson last Friday is enough to earn him a start. The final two games of the series have been combined into a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. The second game will begin an hour following the conclusion of game one.Lefty Hunter Dietz (2-1, 2.84 ERA) gets the ball for Arkansas while Mississippi State counters with fellow southpaw Tomas Valincius (3-0, 1.74 ERA)
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bulldogs.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
CF Maika Niu
DH Zack Stewart
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
LHP Hunter Dietz
Mississippi State
CF Aidan Teel
3B Ace Reese
DH Noah Sullivan
1B Reed Stallman
SS Ryder Woodson
RF Vytas Valincius
2B Drew Wyers
C Kevin Milewski
LF Bryce Chance
LHP Tomas Valincius