LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Arkansas, Stetson (Series Finale)

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) play their final nonconference game before the start of SEC play against the Stetson Hatters (6-10). The Razorbacks will look to win the series outright after being held to one run Sunday and losing the third game 4-1.

Righty James DeCremer 0-0, 1.17 ERA) will get his third straight “midweek” start. He allowed one run in two innings of work against Oral Roberts last time out. Stetson counters with Dallis Moran (0-1, 4.70 ERA).

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Hatters.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Carter Rutenbar

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

3B Nolan Souza

SS TJ Pompey

RHP James DeCremer

Stetson:

2B Juan De La Cruz

1B Renzo Gonzalez

LF Foster Apple

DH Yohann Dessureault

C Samuel Fernandez

SS Landon Russell

RF Jayden Hylton

3B Paul Napolitano

CF Corey Robinson

RHP Dallis Moran