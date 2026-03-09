LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Arkansas, Stetson (Series Finale)
The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) play their final nonconference game before the start of SEC play against the Stetson Hatters (6-10). The Razorbacks will look to win the series outright after being held to one run Sunday and losing the third game 4-1.
Righty James DeCremer 0-0, 1.17 ERA) will get his third straight “midweek” start. He allowed one run in two innings of work against Oral Roberts last time out. Stetson counters with Dallis Moran (0-1, 4.70 ERA).
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Hatters.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Carter Rutenbar
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
CF Maika Niu
3B Nolan Souza
SS TJ Pompey
RHP James DeCremer
Stetson:
2B Juan De La Cruz
1B Renzo Gonzalez
LF Foster Apple
DH Yohann Dessureault
C Samuel Fernandez
SS Landon Russell
RF Jayden Hylton
3B Paul Napolitano
CF Corey Robinson
RHP Dallis Moran