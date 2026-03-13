Live updates: No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Mississippi State (Game 1)

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5) hope to snap a two-game skid and kick off SEC play strong in a Top 5 series against the No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-2) at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday.

The Bulldogs come into the game having only lost to No. 1 UCLA and No. 7 Southern Miss. Arkansas comes into the game hitting over 50 points less than the Bulldogs as a team. Gabe Gaeckle gets the ball for the Razorbacks (2-1, 2.61 ERA) while Mississippi State counters with Ryan McPherson (3-0, 1.96 ERA). Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn shook up the lineup, playing infielders at different positions for the first time in their Arkansas career.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

1B Carter Rutenbar

RF Kuhio Aloy

3B Reese Robinett

2B Nolan Souza

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Mississippi State:

CF Aidan Teel

3B Ace Reese

DH Noah Sullivan

1B Reed Stallman

C2B Gehrig Frei

SS Ryder Woodson

C Ryder Woodson

RF Jacob Parker

RF Jacob Parker

RHP Ryan McPherson

Live Play-By-Play:

3rd Inning:

Teel singled to center

Reese grounded into a double play, short to first, Teel out at second, 2 outs

Sullivan fouled out to the catcher, 3 outs

2nd Inning:

Woodson flied out to right, 1 out

Raymond grounded out to second, 2 outs

Parker singled to center

Chance popped up to second, 3 outs

Rutenbar grounded out to short, 1 out ees

Aloy struck out looking, 2 outs

Robinett grounded out to second, 3 outs

1st Inning:

Teel singled to center

Teel caught stealing second, catcher to short, 1 out

Reese walked

Sullivan reached on a fielding error by the right fielder, Reese advanced to second on the error.

Stallman struck out looking, 2 outs

Frei struck out swinging, 3 outs