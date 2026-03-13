Live updates: No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Mississippi State (Game 1)
The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5) hope to snap a two-game skid and kick off SEC play strong in a Top 5 series against the No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-2) at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday.
The Bulldogs come into the game having only lost to No. 1 UCLA and No. 7 Southern Miss. Arkansas comes into the game hitting over 50 points less than the Bulldogs as a team. Gabe Gaeckle gets the ball for the Razorbacks (2-1, 2.61 ERA) while Mississippi State counters with Ryan McPherson (3-0, 1.96 ERA). Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn shook up the lineup, playing infielders at different positions for the first time in their Arkansas career.
Live Updates:
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
1B Carter Rutenbar
RF Kuhio Aloy
3B Reese Robinett
2B Nolan Souza
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
Mississippi State:
CF Aidan Teel
3B Ace Reese
DH Noah Sullivan
1B Reed Stallman
C2B Gehrig Frei
SS Ryder Woodson
C Ryder Woodson
RF Jacob Parker
RF Jacob Parker
RHP Ryan McPherson
Live Play-By-Play:
3rd Inning:
- Teel singled to center
- Reese grounded into a double play, short to first, Teel out at second, 2 outs
- Sullivan fouled out to the catcher, 3 outs
2nd Inning:
- Woodson flied out to right, 1 out
- Raymond grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Parker singled to center
- Chance popped up to second, 3 outs
- Rutenbar grounded out to short, 1 out ees
- Aloy struck out looking, 2 outs
- Robinett grounded out to second, 3 outs
1st Inning:
- Teel singled to center
- Teel caught stealing second, catcher to short, 1 out
- Reese walked
- Sullivan reached on a fielding error by the right fielder, Reese advanced to second on the error.
- Stallman struck out looking, 2 outs
- Frei struck out swinging, 3 outs
- Ruiz singled to center
- Kozeal singled to center, Ruiz to third
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out
- Stewart out at first, second to the pitcher, Kozeal advanced to third; Ruiz scored, Arkansas 1, Mississippi State 0
- Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs