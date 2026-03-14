LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 3 Arkansas (Game 3)

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No. 5 Arkansas (13-6, 1-1 SEC) faces No. 3 Mississippi State (16-3, 1-1 SEC) for the right to end the first weekend of SEC play with a winning record. The Bulldogs took the first game of the doubleheader 7-2 behind 7 shutout innings of two-hit ball from Tomas Valincius.

Arkansas sends southpaw Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.17 ERA) to the mound while Mississippi State counters with righty Duke Stone (3-0, 3.06 ERA).

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bulldogs.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Zack Stewart

RF Kuhio Aloy

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

LHP Colin Fisher

Mississippi State

CF Aidan Teel



3B Ace Reese



DH Noah Sullivan



1B Reed Stallman



SS Ryder Woodson



C Chone James



2B Drew Wyers



LF Blake Bevis



RF Bryce Chance



RHP Duke Stone

Top 3rd:

Sullivan grounded out to third, 1 out

Stallman lined out to left, 2 outs

Woodson struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Aloy fouled out to first, 1 out

Niu flied out to right, 2 outs

Robinett flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Stallman struck out looking, 1 out

Woodson walked

James singled to right, Woodson to second

Wyers singled to center, Woodson scored, James to second, Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0

Bevis grounded into a fielder’s choice, Wyers out at second, short to second, 2 outs

Chance singled to center, James scored, Bevis to second, Mississippi State 2, Arkansas 0

Teel singled to left. Bevis scored, Chance to second, advanced to third on a throwing error by the left fielder, Mississippi State 3. Arkansas 0

Reese struck out swinging. 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick walked

Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

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