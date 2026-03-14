LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 3 Arkansas (Game 3)
Top 1st:
No. 5 Arkansas (13-6, 1-1 SEC) faces No. 3 Mississippi State (16-3, 1-1 SEC) for the right to end the first weekend of SEC play with a winning record. The Bulldogs took the first game of the doubleheader 7-2 behind 7 shutout innings of two-hit ball from Tomas Valincius.
Arkansas sends southpaw Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.17 ERA) to the mound while Mississippi State counters with righty Duke Stone (3-0, 3.06 ERA).
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bulldogs.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Zack Stewart
RF Kuhio Aloy
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
LHP Colin Fisher
Mississippi State
CF Aidan Teel
3B Ace Reese
DH Noah Sullivan
1B Reed Stallman
SS Ryder Woodson
C Chone James
2B Drew Wyers
LF Blake Bevis
RF Bryce Chance
RHP Duke Stone
Top 3rd:
- Sullivan grounded out to third, 1 out
- Stallman lined out to left, 2 outs
- Woodson struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Aloy fouled out to first, 1 out
- Niu flied out to right, 2 outs
- Robinett flied out to right, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Stallman struck out looking, 1 out
- Woodson walked
- James singled to right, Woodson to second
- Wyers singled to center, Woodson scored, James to second, Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0
- Bevis grounded into a fielder’s choice, Wyers out at second, short to second, 2 outs
- Chance singled to center, James scored, Bevis to second, Mississippi State 2, Arkansas 0
- Teel singled to left. Bevis scored, Chance to second, advanced to third on a throwing error by the left fielder, Mississippi State 3. Arkansas 0
- Reese struck out swinging. 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Helfrick walked
- Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Teel flied out to left, 1 out
- Reese struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Sullivan grounded out to second, 3 outs