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LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 3 Arkansas (Game 3)

by: DanielShi1 hour ago

Top 1st:

No. 5 Arkansas (13-6, 1-1 SEC) faces No. 3 Mississippi State (16-3, 1-1 SEC) for the right to end the first weekend of SEC play with a winning record. The Bulldogs took the first game of the doubleheader 7-2 behind 7 shutout innings of two-hit ball from Tomas Valincius.

Arkansas sends southpaw Colin Fisher (2-1, 1.17 ERA) to the mound while Mississippi State counters with righty Duke Stone (3-0, 3.06 ERA).

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bulldogs.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Zack Stewart

RF Kuhio Aloy

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

LHP Colin Fisher

Mississippi State

CF Aidan Teel

3B Ace Reese

DH Noah Sullivan

1B Reed Stallman

SS Ryder Woodson

C Chone James

2B Drew Wyers

LF Blake Bevis

RF Bryce Chance

RHP Duke Stone

Top 3rd:

  • Sullivan grounded out to third, 1 out
  • Stallman lined out to left, 2 outs
  • Woodson struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

  • Aloy fouled out to first, 1 out
  • Niu flied out to right, 2 outs
  • Robinett flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

  • Stallman struck out looking, 1 out
  • Woodson walked
  • James singled to right, Woodson to second
  • Wyers singled to center, Woodson scored, James to second, Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0
  • Bevis grounded into a fielder’s choice, Wyers out at second, short to second, 2 outs
  • Chance singled to center, James scored, Bevis to second, Mississippi State 2, Arkansas 0
  • Teel singled to left. Bevis scored, Chance to second, advanced to third on a throwing error by the left fielder, Mississippi State 3. Arkansas 0
  • Reese struck out swinging. 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

  • Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Helfrick walked
  • Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st:

  • Teel flied out to left, 1 out
  • Reese struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Sullivan grounded out to second, 3 outs

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