LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas faces Oral Roberts in midweek matchup
No. 6 Arkansas held steady in the D1Baseball poll despite a 3-2 week that featured a midweek split against Arkansas State and losing the series opener to UT-Arlington. Now the Razorbacks will turn its attention to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts’ lineup features former Razorback Will Edmunson in right field and Jackson Farrell on the mound as the starter.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Golden Eagles.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
CF Maika Niu
DH Zack Stewart
SS Carson Brumbaugh
3B TJ Pompey
RHP James DeCremer
Oral Roberts:
CF Makani Tanaka
LF Cooper Combs
C Wailele Kane-Yates
1B Cooper Kelly
RF Will Edmunson
2B Martell Davis
DH Tyler Brodrick
3B Keaton Campbell
SS Hudson Ellis
LHP Jackson Farrell
Live Play-By-Play:
2nd Inning:
1st Inning:
- Tanaka singled to right
- Combs grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Tanaka out at second, 2 outs
- Kane-Yates singled to third
- Kelly singled to center, Kane-Yates to second
- Edmunson grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs
- Ruiz fouled out to first, 1 out
- Helfrick singled to left
- Kozeal singled to center, Helfrick to third, Kozeal to second
- Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Robinett struck out swinging, 3 outs
Both teams squander scoring chances in the first. Former Razorback Jackson Farrell strikes out a pair of his former teammates.