LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas faces Oral Roberts in midweek matchup

No. 6 Arkansas held steady in the D1Baseball poll despite a 3-2 week that featured a midweek split against Arkansas State and losing the series opener to UT-Arlington. Now the Razorbacks will turn its attention to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts’ lineup features former Razorback Will Edmunson in right field and Jackson Farrell on the mound as the starter.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Golden Eagles.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Camden Kozeal

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

DH Zack Stewart

SS Carson Brumbaugh

3B TJ Pompey

RHP James DeCremer

Oral Roberts:

CF Makani Tanaka

LF Cooper Combs

C Wailele Kane-Yates

1B Cooper Kelly

RF Will Edmunson

2B Martell Davis

DH Tyler Brodrick

3B Keaton Campbell

SS Hudson Ellis

LHP Jackson Farrell

Live Play-By-Play:

2nd Inning:

1st Inning:

Tanaka singled to right

Combs grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Tanaka out at second, 2 outs

Kane-Yates singled to third

Kelly singled to center, Kane-Yates to second

Edmunson grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs

Ruiz fouled out to first, 1 out

Helfrick singled to left

Kozeal singled to center, Helfrick to third, Kozeal to second

Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs

Robinett struck out swinging, 3 outs

Both teams squander scoring chances in the first. Former Razorback Jackson Farrell strikes out a pair of his former teammates.