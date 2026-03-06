LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas, Stetson (Game 1)

No. 6 Arkansas (10-3) faces the Stetson Hatters (5-8) for the final tune-up before SEC play in a Friday-Monday wraparound 4-game series. Arkansas is coming off a midweek win over Oral Roberts while Stetson is coming off a midweek loss to Florida State. The game was previous scheduled to start at 6 p.m., but was moved up to 1 p.m. due to inclement weather in the area. There will be no TV stream due to conflicts with other sporting events on campus.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Hatters.

Live Play-By-Play:

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Camden Kozeal

DH Kuhio Aloy

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

SS Carson Brumbaugh

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Stetson:

3B Juan De La Cruz

1B Renzo Gonzales

LF Foster Apple

DH Yohann Dessureault

C Samuel Fernandez

SS Landon Russell

RF Jayden Hylton

2B Nelphie Lopez

CF Corey Robinson

RHP Zane Coppersmith