LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas, Stetson (Game 1)
No. 6 Arkansas (10-3) faces the Stetson Hatters (5-8) for the final tune-up before SEC play in a Friday-Monday wraparound 4-game series. Arkansas is coming off a midweek win over Oral Roberts while Stetson is coming off a midweek loss to Florida State. The game was previous scheduled to start at 6 p.m., but was moved up to 1 p.m. due to inclement weather in the area. There will be no TV stream due to conflicts with other sporting events on campus.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Hatters.
Live Play-By-Play:
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
DH Kuhio Aloy
RF Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
SS Carson Brumbaugh
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
Stetson:
3B Juan De La Cruz
1B Renzo Gonzales
LF Foster Apple
DH Yohann Dessureault
C Samuel Fernandez
SS Landon Russell
RF Jayden Hylton
2B Nelphie Lopez
CF Corey Robinson
RHP Zane Coppersmith