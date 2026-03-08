LIVE UPDATES: No.6 Arkansas, Stetson (Game 3)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3) looks to secure a series win over the Stetson Hatters (5-10) after outscoring the opposition 20-2 in the opening two games. Arkansas lefty starter Colin Fisher (2-0, 0.00 ERA) puts his perfect ERA on the line against Trace Hartman (1-1, 1.29 ERA). Coach Dave Van Horn also has put right fielder Carter Rutenbar in the field for the first time.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Hatters.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Camden Kozeal

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

3B Nolan Souza

RF Carter Rutenbar

SS Carson Brumbaugh

LHP Colin Fisher

Stetson:

2B Juan De La Cruz

1B Renzo Gonzales

LF Foster Apple

DH Yohann Dessureault

C Samuel Fernandez

SS Landon Russell

RF Jayden Hylton

3B Paul Napolitano

CF Corey Robinson

RHP Trace Hartman