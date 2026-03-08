LIVE UPDATES: No.6 Arkansas, Stetson (Game 3)
The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3) looks to secure a series win over the Stetson Hatters (5-10) after outscoring the opposition 20-2 in the opening two games. Arkansas lefty starter Colin Fisher (2-0, 0.00 ERA) puts his perfect ERA on the line against Trace Hartman (1-1, 1.29 ERA). Coach Dave Van Horn also has put right fielder Carter Rutenbar in the field for the first time.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Hatters.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
CF Maika Niu
3B Nolan Souza
RF Carter Rutenbar
SS Carson Brumbaugh
LHP Colin Fisher
Stetson:
2B Juan De La Cruz
1B Renzo Gonzales
LF Foster Apple
DH Yohann Dessureault
C Samuel Fernandez
SS Landon Russell
RF Jayden Hylton
3B Paul Napolitano
CF Corey Robinson
RHP Trace Hartman