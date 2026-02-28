LIVE Updates: No. 6 Arkansas, UT Arlington (Game 2)

No. 6 Arkansas (7-3) looks to avoid some dubious history against UT-Arlington (3-6) Saturday. The Razorbacks have not lost a non-conference weekend series since 2014 and now must win the final two games against the Mavericks after losing Friday’s opener 4-3. Caylon Dygert, who pitched 8 2/3 against the Hogs, now slides into the No. 7 spot in the order at first base.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Mavericks.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

LF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

3B Nolan Souza

SS Carson Brumbaugh

LHP Hunter Dietz

UT-Arlington:

RF Preston Knott

2B Xavier Melendez

DH Zach Mazoch

CF Xander McAfee

3B Austin Phillips

C Ethan Ho

1B Caylon Dygert

SS Harold Laracuente

LF Larry Haskins

RHP Dylan Skolfield

Live Play By Play:

6th Inning

5th Inning

Ho struck out swinging, 1 out

Dygert grounded out to short, 2 outs

Laracuente struck out looking, 3 outs

Seven straight set down by Dietz. Colin Fisher has had quite a few good Sunday starts but if Dietz can keep his command, this may end up being Arkansas’ most consequential start of the season to date. Just 14 pitches to get through the fifth.

Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out

Stewart walked

Niu lined out to right, 2 outs

Souza struck out looking, 3 outs

4th Inning

Mazoch flied out to center, 1 out

McAfee grounded out to third, 2 outs

Phillips struck out swinging, 3 outs

Dietz has faced just two over the minimum and continues to throw first pitch strikes. He’s through four shutout innings on just 54 pitches.

Ruiz hit by a pitch

Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out, Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch

Helrfrick flied out to right, Ruiz to third, 2 outs

Aloy grounded out to third, 3 outs

3rd Inning

Laracuente popped up to second, 1 out

Haskins grounded out to third, 2 out

Knott doubled to right center

Melendez struck out swinging, 3 outs

Helfrick singled to center

Aloy singled to right, Helfrick to second

Nick Perry replaces Skolfield

Robinett singled to right, Helfrick to third, Aloy to second

Stewart flied out to center, 1 out, Helfrick scored, Aloy to third, Arkansas 3, UTA 0

Niu homered to left, Aloy scored, Robinett scored, Arkansas 6, UTA 0

Souza grounded out to short, 2 outs

Brumbaugh grounded out to short, 3 outs

2nd Inning

McAfee flied out to center, 1 out

Phillips grounded out to third, 2 outs

Ho walked

Dygert struck out swinging

Dietz getting a bit of revenge for the Hogs on Dygert. Best Dietz has looked this season. Six out of seven first pitch strikes. Only 29 pitches.

Robinett singled to center

Stewart lined out to second, 1 out

Niu singled to center, Robinett to second

Souza singled to left, Robinett scored, Niu to third, Arkansas 1, UTA 0

Brumbaugh fouled out to first, 2 outs

Ruiz singled to left, Niu scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 2, UTA 0

Kozeal lined out to right, 3 outs

Best the Hogs offense has looked in a while. Some nice solid contact. Four singles, including three in a row from the 6/7/8 spots in the order nets two runs.

1st Inning

Knott grounded out to third, 1 out

Melendez grounded out to third, 2 outs

Mazoch flied out to left, 3 outs