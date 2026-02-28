LIVE Updates: No. 6 Arkansas, UT Arlington (Game 2)
No. 6 Arkansas (7-3) looks to avoid some dubious history against UT-Arlington (3-6) Saturday. The Razorbacks have not lost a non-conference weekend series since 2014 and now must win the final two games against the Mavericks after losing Friday’s opener 4-3. Caylon Dygert, who pitched 8 2/3 against the Hogs, now slides into the No. 7 spot in the order at first base.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Mavericks.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
LF Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
3B Nolan Souza
SS Carson Brumbaugh
LHP Hunter Dietz
UT-Arlington:
RF Preston Knott
2B Xavier Melendez
DH Zach Mazoch
CF Xander McAfee
3B Austin Phillips
C Ethan Ho
1B Caylon Dygert
SS Harold Laracuente
LF Larry Haskins
RHP Dylan Skolfield
Live Play By Play:
6th Inning
5th Inning
- Ho struck out swinging, 1 out
- Dygert grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Laracuente struck out looking, 3 outs
Seven straight set down by Dietz. Colin Fisher has had quite a few good Sunday starts but if Dietz can keep his command, this may end up being Arkansas’ most consequential start of the season to date. Just 14 pitches to get through the fifth.
- Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out
- Stewart walked
- Niu lined out to right, 2 outs
- Souza struck out looking, 3 outs
4th Inning
- Mazoch flied out to center, 1 out
- McAfee grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Phillips struck out swinging, 3 outs
Dietz has faced just two over the minimum and continues to throw first pitch strikes. He’s through four shutout innings on just 54 pitches.
- Ruiz hit by a pitch
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out, Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Helrfrick flied out to right, Ruiz to third, 2 outs
- Aloy grounded out to third, 3 outs
3rd Inning
- Laracuente popped up to second, 1 out
- Haskins grounded out to third, 2 out
- Knott doubled to right center
- Melendez struck out swinging, 3 outs
- Helfrick singled to center
- Aloy singled to right, Helfrick to second
- Nick Perry replaces Skolfield
- Robinett singled to right, Helfrick to third, Aloy to second
- Stewart flied out to center, 1 out, Helfrick scored, Aloy to third, Arkansas 3, UTA 0
- Niu homered to left, Aloy scored, Robinett scored, Arkansas 6, UTA 0
- Souza grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Brumbaugh grounded out to short, 3 outs
2nd Inning
- McAfee flied out to center, 1 out
- Phillips grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Ho walked
- Dygert struck out swinging
Dietz getting a bit of revenge for the Hogs on Dygert. Best Dietz has looked this season. Six out of seven first pitch strikes. Only 29 pitches.
- Robinett singled to center
- Stewart lined out to second, 1 out
- Niu singled to center, Robinett to second
- Souza singled to left, Robinett scored, Niu to third, Arkansas 1, UTA 0
- Brumbaugh fouled out to first, 2 outs
- Ruiz singled to left, Niu scored, Souza to second, Arkansas 2, UTA 0
- Kozeal lined out to right, 3 outs
Best the Hogs offense has looked in a while. Some nice solid contact. Four singles, including three in a row from the 6/7/8 spots in the order nets two runs.
1st Inning
- Knott grounded out to third, 1 out
- Melendez grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Mazoch flied out to left, 3 outs
- Ruiz grounded out to short, 1 out
- Kozeal lined out to short, 2 outs
- Helfrick walked
- Aloy struck out looking, 3 outs