Live Updates: No. 6 Arkansas, UT-Arlington (Series Finale)

No. 6 Arkansas (8-3) looks to win its first rubber match of the season after splitting the first two games against UT-Arlington (3-7). The Razorbacks bounced back with a 9-0 shutout Saturday after getting shutout in the series opener. Arkansas will try to cap off the series with a win, sending out lefty Colin Fisher to the mound, who has yet to allow a run in 13 innings of work across two starts.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Mavericks.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

3B Nolan Souza

SS Carson Brumbaugh

LHP Colin Fisher

UT-Arlington:

RF Preston Knott

2B Xavier Melendez

DH Zach Mazoch

CF Xander McAfee

3B Austin Phillips

C Ethan Ho

1B Caylon Dygert

SS Alex Bustamante

LF Holden Rook

RHP Zach Evans

Live Play By Play:

2nd Inning

1st Inning

Knott struck out swinging, 1 out

Melendez singled to third

Mazoch reached on a fielder’s choice, Melendez out at second, third to second, 2 outs

McAfee singled to short, advanced to second on a throwing error by the the shortstop, Mazoch to third

Phillips grounded out to short, 3 outs

Nice work by Fisher to keep his ERA at 0 after a pair of infield hits.