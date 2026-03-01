Live Updates: No. 6 Arkansas, UT-Arlington (Series Finale)
No. 6 Arkansas (8-3) looks to win its first rubber match of the season after splitting the first two games against UT-Arlington (3-7). The Razorbacks bounced back with a 9-0 shutout Saturday after getting shutout in the series opener. Arkansas will try to cap off the series with a win, sending out lefty Colin Fisher to the mound, who has yet to allow a run in 13 innings of work across two starts.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Mavericks.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
RF Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
3B Nolan Souza
SS Carson Brumbaugh
LHP Colin Fisher
UT-Arlington:
RF Preston Knott
2B Xavier Melendez
DH Zach Mazoch
CF Xander McAfee
3B Austin Phillips
C Ethan Ho
1B Caylon Dygert
SS Alex Bustamante
LF Holden Rook
RHP Zach Evans
Live Play By Play:
2nd Inning
1st Inning
- Knott struck out swinging, 1 out
- Melendez singled to third
- Mazoch reached on a fielder’s choice, Melendez out at second, third to second, 2 outs
- McAfee singled to short, advanced to second on a throwing error by the the shortstop, Mazoch to third
- Phillips grounded out to short, 3 outs
Nice work by Fisher to keep his ERA at 0 after a pair of infield hits.
- Ruiz lined out to third, 1 out
- Kozeal fouled out to third, 2 outs
- Helfrick singled to right
- Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs