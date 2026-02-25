LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Arkansas State (Game 2)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks are aiming to bounce back after nearly getting run-ruled 12-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday in the first of two games against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Oregon State right-handed transfer James DeCremer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his first start on the mound as a Razorback and Arkansas State will trot out junior righty Collin Maloney (0-0, 2.57 ERA).

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch/listen to Wednesday’s game, plus the money line from BetSaracen.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates are below.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

CF Maika Niu

C Ryder Helfrick

1B Reese Robinett

RF Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

DH Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

LF Christian Turner

SS Carson Brumbaugh

RHP James DeCremer

Arkansas State:

CF Ashton Quiller

2B Lane Walton

SS Patrick Engskov

RF Evan Griffis

DH Aidan Houseworth

LF Cross Jumper

1B Cason Campbell

3B Raul Torres

C Kaden Amundson

RHP Colin Maloney

Live Play-By-Play

Second inning

T2– Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Griffis, Eva struck out looking (2-2 KSBBK)

Houseworth, struck out looking (2-2 KKFBBK)

Jumper, Cros flied out to cf (0-0)

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

First inning

T1 — Arkansas 0, Arkansas State 0

Quiller, Ash grounded out to 2b (0-2 KS)

Walton, Lane flied out to cf (3-1 BBSB)

Engskov, Pat grounded out to 3b (1-2 BSK)

ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B1 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

Niu flied out to cf (1-1 BK)

Helfrick walked (3-1 BBBKB

Helfrick advanced to second on an error by p, failed pickoff attempt

Robinett walked (3-2 BBBKFFB)

Aloy singled to right center, RBI (1-2 BFF); Robinett advanced to third; Helfrick scored (1-0)

Souza grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b (2-1 BBS); Aloy out on the play

ARK Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB