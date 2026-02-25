LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Arkansas State (Game 2)
The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks are aiming to bounce back after nearly getting run-ruled 12-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday in the first of two games against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Oregon State right-handed transfer James DeCremer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his first start on the mound as a Razorback and Arkansas State will trot out junior righty Collin Maloney (0-0, 2.57 ERA).
Below are live inning-by-inning updates are below.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
CF Maika Niu
C Ryder Helfrick
1B Reese Robinett
RF Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
DH Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
LF Christian Turner
SS Carson Brumbaugh
RHP James DeCremer
Arkansas State:
CF Ashton Quiller
2B Lane Walton
SS Patrick Engskov
RF Evan Griffis
DH Aidan Houseworth
LF Cross Jumper
1B Cason Campbell
3B Raul Torres
C Kaden Amundson
RHP Colin Maloney
Live Play-By-Play
Second inning
T2– Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0
- Griffis, Eva struck out looking (2-2 KSBBK)
- Houseworth, struck out looking (2-2 KKFBBK)
- Jumper, Cros flied out to cf (0-0)
ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
First inning
T1 — Arkansas 0, Arkansas State 0
- Quiller, Ash grounded out to 2b (0-2 KS)
- Walton, Lane flied out to cf (3-1 BBSB)
- Engskov, Pat grounded out to 3b (1-2 BSK)
ASU Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
B1 — Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0
- Niu flied out to cf (1-1 BK)
- Helfrick walked (3-1 BBBKB
- Helfrick advanced to second on an error by p, failed pickoff attempt
- Robinett walked (3-2 BBBKFFB)
- Aloy singled to right center, RBI (1-2 BFF); Robinett advanced to third; Helfrick scored (1-0)
- Souza grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b (2-1 BBS); Aloy out on the play
ARK Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB