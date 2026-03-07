Live updates: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Stetson (Game 2)
The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) will try to take a two-game series lead over the Stetson Hatters (5-9) on Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Junior southpaw Hunter Dietz (1-1, 4.15 ERA) will take the mound for the Hogs while Stetson will counter with righty Ethan Phillips (1-1, 2.57 ERA).
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Hatters.
Live Play-By-Play:
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Zack Stewart
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
CF Maika Niu
3B Nolan Souza
SS TJ Pompey
LHP Hunter Dietz
Stetson:
2B Juan De La Cruz
3B Sean Griggs
1B Renzo Gonzalez
LF Foster Apple
DH Yohann Dessureault
C Samuel Fernandez
SS Landon Russell
RF Jayden Hylton
CF Corey Robinson
RHP Ethan Phillips