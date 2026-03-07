Live updates: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Stetson (Game 2)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) will try to take a two-game series lead over the Stetson Hatters (5-9) on Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Junior southpaw Hunter Dietz (1-1, 4.15 ERA) will take the mound for the Hogs while Stetson will counter with righty Ethan Phillips (1-1, 2.57 ERA).

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Hatters.

Live Play-By-Play:

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Zack Stewart

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

3B Nolan Souza

SS TJ Pompey

LHP Hunter Dietz

Stetson:

2B Juan De La Cruz

3B Sean Griggs

1B Renzo Gonzalez

LF Foster Apple

DH Yohann Dessureault

C Samuel Fernandez

SS Landon Russell

RF Jayden Hylton

CF Corey Robinson

RHP Ethan Phillips