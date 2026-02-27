LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas vs. UT Arlington (Game 1)
The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks resume their 18-game homestand this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium against the UT Arlington Mavericks.
Arkansas (7-2) split a two-game midweek series with in-state foe Arkansas State, taking Wednesday’s matchup 1-0 behind a dominant pitching effort from the trio of James DeCremer, Steele Eaves and Parker Coil who combined to allow one hit and struck out 13 batters.
Gabe Gaeckle will get his third start of the season and the Mavericks will counter with Caylon Dygert.
First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT. Below are live inning-by-inning updates from Game 1 between the Hogs and Mavericks.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Camden Kozeal
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
CF Maika Niu
2B Nolan Souza
3B TJ Pompey
SS Carson Brumbaugh
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
UT Arlington
RF Preston Knott
2B Xavier Melendez
DH Zach Mazoch
CF Xander McAfee
1B Noah Fields
C Ethan Ho
SS Harold Laracuente
3B Austin Phillips
LF Jackson Hill
RHP Caylon Dygert
