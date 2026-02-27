LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas vs. UT Arlington (Game 1)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks resume their 18-game homestand this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Arkansas (7-2) split a two-game midweek series with in-state foe Arkansas State, taking Wednesday’s matchup 1-0 behind a dominant pitching effort from the trio of James DeCremer, Steele Eaves and Parker Coil who combined to allow one hit and struck out 13 batters.

Gabe Gaeckle will get his third start of the season and the Mavericks will counter with Caylon Dygert.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT. Below are live inning-by-inning updates from Game 1 between the Hogs and Mavericks.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Camden Kozeal

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

3B TJ Pompey

SS Carson Brumbaugh

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

UT Arlington

RF Preston Knott

2B Xavier Melendez

DH Zach Mazoch

CF Xander McAfee

1B Noah Fields

C Ethan Ho

SS Harold Laracuente

3B Austin Phillips

LF Jackson Hill

RHP Caylon Dygert

Live Play-By-Play