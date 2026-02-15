LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Arkansas versus No. 10 TCU in Shriner's Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas – The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks hit four home runs and scattered 13 hits in their season-opening win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday in the first of three games in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Field.

A Top 10 matchup now awaits as they look to break the hearts of the 10th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Valentine’s Day in a matchup of 1-0 squads. The Horned Frogs slipped past Vanderbilt 5-4 in their opening game.

This will be a rematch form last season’s matchup at Globe Life in which the Hogs prevailed 2-1 after scoring both of their runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good.

Arkansas will start lefty Hunter Dietz, who is looking to really get his college career that has been hampered by injuries going, and TCU will counter with fellow southpaw Mason Brassfield.

Starting Lineups

Arkansas

1. DH Nolan Souza

2. C Ryder Helfrick

3. 2B Cam Kozeal

4. CF Maika Niu

5. RF Kuhio Aloy

6. 1B Reese Robinett

7. 3B TJ Pompey

8. SS Carson Brumbaugh

9. LF Damian Ruiz

LHP Hunter Dietz

TCU

1. 2B Cole Cramer

2. RF Sawyer Strosnider

3. CF Chase Brunson

4. DH Noah Franco

5. 1B Rob Liddington

6. LF Jack Arthur

7. C Brady Dallimore

8. SS Lucas Franco

9. 3B Kyuss Gargett

LHP Mason Brassfield