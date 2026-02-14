LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State in Shriner's Showdown
The Arkansas baseball team opens the season with a four-game weekend slate on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas).
Friday’s matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys is the first of three contests against Big 12 opponents in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown, followed by No. 10 TCU Saturday, Texas Tech Sunday and then Tarleton State to close out the weekend.
Junior right-hander Gabe Gaeckle (4-2, 3.63 ERA in 2025) will get the start for the Hogs against Oklahoma State lefty Hudson Barrett, who transferred to Stillwater from UC – Santa Barbara over the offseason.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. following the conclusion of the first two games of the day. Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech 10-3 and TCU defeated Vanderbilt 5-4.
HawgBeat has you covered inning-by-inning on all of the updates from the game.
Opening Game Starting Lineups
Oklahoma State Lineup:
1. 2B Brock Thompson
2. 3B Aidan Meola
3. CF Kolin Ritchie
4. 1B Colin Brueggemann
5. SS Avery Ortiz
6. C Campbell Smithwick
7. DH Garrett Shull
8. RF TP Wentworth
9. LF Alex Conover
LHP Hudson Barrett
Arkansas
1. DH Nolan Souza
2. C Ryder Helfrick
3. 2B Cam Kozeal
4. CF Maika Niu
5. RF Kuhio Aloy
6. 1B Reese Robinett
7. 3B TJ Pompey
8. SS Carson Brumbaugh
9. LF Damian Ruiz
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
3rd Inning
Conover walked
Thompson struck out looking, 1 out
Conover caught stealing, catcher to second, 2 outs
Meola struck out swinging, 3 outs
What a day for catchers so far. The Baylor catcher hit three grand slams. Colin Barczi for Vanderbilt hit three homers. Ryder Helfrick not doing too shabby, fired a missile into the waiting glove of Kozeal to gun down a would be base stealer.
2nd Inning
Smithwick flied out to right, 1 out
Shull struck out swinging, 2 outs
Wentworth struck out swinging, 3 outs
Two Ks for Gaeckle. Looking good through two innings, just 29 pitches. Kuhio Aloy also finally has a fielding percentage in his college career. He made an error in his only chance last year. Nice play on the track in a big-league ball park.
Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out
Brumbaugh grounded out to third, 2 outs
Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs
Much better inning from Barrett. Got ahead against all three hitters. Aidan Meola with a laser of a throw to put away Brumbaugh from the hot corner after an initial bobble.
1st inning
Thompson singled to right center
Meola singled to right center, Thompson to second
Ritchie struck out swinging, 1 out
Bruggemann grounded out to first, Thompson to third, Meola to second, 2 outs
Ortiz grounded out to second, 3 outs
Nice work from Gaeckle to work around two singles to start the game. He’s getting ahead on the hitters early. First look at the Razorback offense in a moment.
Souza doubled down to left field line
Helfrick homered to left, Souza scored, 2-0 Arkansas
First pitch, Ryder Helfrick just piped one to the second deck, Santa Maria.
Kozeal walked
Niu struck out swinging, 1 out
Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs
Robinett grounded out to short, 3 outs
Nice bounce back from Barrett after the first three reach. Helfrick is going to be some kind of a two-hole hitter this year. Crazy that this time last year he hit eighth in the order.