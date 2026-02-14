LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State in Shriner's Showdown

The Arkansas baseball team opens the season with a four-game weekend slate on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas).

Friday’s matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys is the first of three contests against Big 12 opponents in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown, followed by No. 10 TCU Saturday, Texas Tech Sunday and then Tarleton State to close out the weekend.

Junior right-hander Gabe Gaeckle (4-2, 3.63 ERA in 2025) will get the start for the Hogs against Oklahoma State lefty Hudson Barrett, who transferred to Stillwater from UC – Santa Barbara over the offseason.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. following the conclusion of the first two games of the day. Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech 10-3 and TCU defeated Vanderbilt 5-4.

Opening Game Starting Lineups

Oklahoma State Lineup:

1. 2B Brock Thompson

2. 3B Aidan Meola

3. CF Kolin Ritchie

4. 1B Colin Brueggemann

5. SS Avery Ortiz

6. C Campbell Smithwick

7. DH Garrett Shull

8. RF TP Wentworth

9. LF Alex Conover

LHP Hudson Barrett

Arkansas

1. DH Nolan Souza

2. C Ryder Helfrick

3. 2B Cam Kozeal

4. CF Maika Niu

5. RF Kuhio Aloy

6. 1B Reese Robinett

7. 3B TJ Pompey

8. SS Carson Brumbaugh

9. LF Damian Ruiz

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

3rd Inning

Conover walked

Thompson struck out looking, 1 out

Conover caught stealing, catcher to second, 2 outs

Meola struck out swinging, 3 outs

What a day for catchers so far. The Baylor catcher hit three grand slams. Colin Barczi for Vanderbilt hit three homers. Ryder Helfrick not doing too shabby, fired a missile into the waiting glove of Kozeal to gun down a would be base stealer.

2nd Inning

Smithwick flied out to right, 1 out

Shull struck out swinging, 2 outs

Wentworth struck out swinging, 3 outs

Two Ks for Gaeckle. Looking good through two innings, just 29 pitches. Kuhio Aloy also finally has a fielding percentage in his college career. He made an error in his only chance last year. Nice play on the track in a big-league ball park.

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Brumbaugh grounded out to third, 2 outs

Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Much better inning from Barrett. Got ahead against all three hitters. Aidan Meola with a laser of a throw to put away Brumbaugh from the hot corner after an initial bobble.

1st inning

Thompson singled to right center

Meola singled to right center, Thompson to second

Ritchie struck out swinging, 1 out

Bruggemann grounded out to first, Thompson to third, Meola to second, 2 outs

Ortiz grounded out to second, 3 outs

Nice work from Gaeckle to work around two singles to start the game. He’s getting ahead on the hitters early. First look at the Razorback offense in a moment.

Souza doubled down to left field line

Helfrick homered to left, Souza scored, 2-0 Arkansas

First pitch, Ryder Helfrick just piped one to the second deck, Santa Maria.

Kozeal walked

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs

Robinett grounded out to short, 3 outs

Nice bounce back from Barrett after the first three reach. Helfrick is going to be some kind of a two-hole hitter this year. Crazy that this time last year he hit eighth in the order.