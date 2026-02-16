LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Arkansas versus Tarleton State

No. 8 Arkansas extends its stay in Arlington an extra day to play the Tarleton State Texans. The Texans are 3-0 to start the season after sweeping the Le Moyne Dolphins to start the season. The Texans outscored the Dolphins 38-15.

Arkansas’ Peyton Lee gets his first career start on the mound. Tarleton State counters with righty Daniel Bass, who transferred to the Texans after one season at Texas Tech. Bass allowed 6 earned runs in 4 innings of work for the Red Raider last year (13.50 ERA)

Kuhio Aloy misses his second straight game after being removed from Saturday’s game with a tight hamstring. Zack Stewart starts in right field in his place. Left fielder Damian Ruiz also leads off for the second straight game after reaching base in 11 straight plate appearances.

Arkansas functions as the visiting team.

Starting Lineups

Arkansas

1. LF Damian Ruiz

2. C Ryder Helfrick

3. 2B Cam Kozeal

4. CF Maika Niu

5. 1B Reese Robinett

6. DH Nolan Souza

7. 3B TJ Pompey

8. RF Zack Stewart

9. SS Carson Brumbaugh

RHP Peyton Lee

Tarleton State

1. LF Carson Lorch

2. 2B Slade McCloud

3. C Brady Englett

4. 1B Cade McCloud

5. DH Sergio Guerra

6. SS Ike Shirey

7. RF Jake Tatom

8. 3B Raphaël Smeenk

9. CF Kendyl Johnson

RHP Daniel Bass

Live Play-By-Play:

1st Inning: