LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Arkansas vs. Xavier (Game 1)

The home opener is finally here for No. 8 Arkansas after a 3-1 start in Arlington. The Razorbacks welcome a Xavier team that finished off a series win against East Carolina before dropping a midweek game against No. 15 Louisville.

Arkansas trots back out the same Friday starter in Gabe Gaeckle after allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings of work. The Musketeers counter with righty Ryan Piech, who pitched 4 scoreless innings with just two strikeouts in his first start.

Starting Lineups:

Xavier:

3B Luke Hammond

RF Josh Stonehouse

LF Landon Mensik

DH Peter Johnson

C Jonathan Fitz

SS Eddie Peters

1B Tommy Townsend

2B Donovan Canterberry

CF JD Crisp

RHP Ryan Piech

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

DH Nolan Souza

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Camden Kozeal

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

3B TJ Pompey

SS Carson Brumbaugh

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Live Play-By-Play:

1st Inning