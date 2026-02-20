LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Arkansas vs. Xavier (Game 1)
The home opener is finally here for No. 8 Arkansas after a 3-1 start in Arlington. The Razorbacks welcome a Xavier team that finished off a series win against East Carolina before dropping a midweek game against No. 15 Louisville.
Arkansas trots back out the same Friday starter in Gabe Gaeckle after allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings of work. The Musketeers counter with righty Ryan Piech, who pitched 4 scoreless innings with just two strikeouts in his first start.
Starting Lineups:
Xavier:
3B Luke Hammond
RF Josh Stonehouse
LF Landon Mensik
DH Peter Johnson
C Jonathan Fitz
SS Eddie Peters
1B Tommy Townsend
2B Donovan Canterberry
CF JD Crisp
RHP Ryan Piech
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
DH Nolan Souza
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
CF Maika Niu
3B TJ Pompey
SS Carson Brumbaugh
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
