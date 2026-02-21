LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Arkansas vs. Xavier (Game 2)
No. 8 Arkansas looks to win its first series of the season after getting an 18-game homestand off to a winning start against Xavier with a 5-2 win. The Razorbacks rode the pitching duo of Gabe Gaeckle and Cole Gibler to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Despite being outhit 9-5, Arkansas held Xavier to a pair of solo homers. Now Arkansas turns to left-hander Hunter Dietz for his first home start. Dietz is looking for a bounce back outing after allowing four earned runs against TCU. Xavier counters with righty Jack Nobe, who allowed just one run in 4 1/3 innings.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
DH Nolan Souza
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
CF Maika Niu
3B TJ Pompey
SS Carson Brumbaugh
LHP Hunter Dietz
Xavier:
3B Luke Hammond
RF Josh Stonehouse
LF Landon Mensik
DH Peter Johnson
C Jonathan Fitz
SS Eddie Peters
1B Tommy Townsend
2B Tanner Thomas
CF JD Crisp
RHP Jack Nobe
Live Play-By-Play:
1st Inning
Hammond grounded out to second, 1 out
Stonehouse struck out swinging, 2 outs
Mensik struck out swinging, 3 outs
Good inning from Dietz. Working ahead in the count and back-to-back strikeouts to retire the side in order.
Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out
Souza flied out to right, 2 outs
Helfrick singled to center
Kozeal homered to right-center, Helfrick scored, 2-0 Arkansas