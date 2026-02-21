LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Arkansas vs. Xavier (Game 2)

No. 8 Arkansas looks to win its first series of the season after getting an 18-game homestand off to a winning start against Xavier with a 5-2 win. The Razorbacks rode the pitching duo of Gabe Gaeckle and Cole Gibler to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Despite being outhit 9-5, Arkansas held Xavier to a pair of solo homers. Now Arkansas turns to left-hander Hunter Dietz for his first home start. Dietz is looking for a bounce back outing after allowing four earned runs against TCU. Xavier counters with righty Jack Nobe, who allowed just one run in 4 1/3 innings.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

DH Nolan Souza

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Camden Kozeal

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

3B TJ Pompey

SS Carson Brumbaugh

LHP Hunter Dietz

Xavier:

3B Luke Hammond

RF Josh Stonehouse

LF Landon Mensik

DH Peter Johnson

C Jonathan Fitz

SS Eddie Peters

1B Tommy Townsend

2B Tanner Thomas

CF JD Crisp

RHP Jack Nobe

Live Play-By-Play:

1st Inning

Hammond grounded out to second, 1 out

Stonehouse struck out swinging, 2 outs

Mensik struck out swinging, 3 outs

Good inning from Dietz. Working ahead in the count and back-to-back strikeouts to retire the side in order.

Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza flied out to right, 2 outs

Helfrick singled to center

Kozeal homered to right-center, Helfrick scored, 2-0 Arkansas