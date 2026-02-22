LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Arkansas vs. Xavier (Game 3)
Camden Kozeal’s ninth-inning double and Kuhio Aloy’s RBI single to drive the former in for the walk-off run on Saturday gave No. 8 Arkansas the series over Xavier and the Razorbacks look to complete the three-game sweep of the Musketeers Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Fresh off a stellar performance last Sunday against Texas Tech, southpaw Colin Fisher (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start on the mound for the Razorbacks and righty Jack DeTienne (0-1, 8.10 ERA) will pitch for Xavier.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
CF Maika Niu
DH Nolan Souza
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LF Zack Stewart
SS Carson Brumbaugh
LHP Colin Fisher
Xavier:
DH Jonathan Fitz
SS Eddie Peters
1B Josh Stonehouse
LF Landon Mensik
RF Peter Johnson
3B Luke Hammond
2B Tanner Thomas
C Mitchell Morton
CF JD Crisp
RHP Jack DeTienne
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
Live Play-By-Play:
1st Inning
ARKANSAS
Niu doubled to third base (1-0 B)
Souza struck out swinging (2-2 SBFBS)
Helfrick flied out to cf (0-2 FK)
Kozeal singled to center field, RBI (1-0 B); Niu scored (Arkansas 1-0)
Aloy singled to right field (1-0 B); Kozeal advanced to third
Robinett doubled down the rf line, 2 RBI (0-1 F); Aloy scored; Kozeal scored (Arkansas 2-0)
Pompey struck out swinging (2-2 BBSKS)
ARK Inning Summary: 3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
The middle of the Arkansas batting order keeps rolling.
XAVIER
Fitz lined out to 2b (0-1 K)
Peters grounded out to ss (1-0 B)
Stonehouse struck out swinging (0-2 KSS)
XAV Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB