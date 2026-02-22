LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Arkansas vs. Xavier (Game 3)

Camden Kozeal’s ninth-inning double and Kuhio Aloy’s RBI single to drive the former in for the walk-off run on Saturday gave No. 8 Arkansas the series over Xavier and the Razorbacks look to complete the three-game sweep of the Musketeers Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Fresh off a stellar performance last Sunday against Texas Tech, southpaw Colin Fisher (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start on the mound for the Razorbacks and righty Jack DeTienne (0-1, 8.10 ERA) will pitch for Xavier.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

CF Maika Niu

DH Nolan Souza

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Camden Kozeal

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

LF Zack Stewart

SS Carson Brumbaugh

LHP Colin Fisher

Xavier:

DH Jonathan Fitz

SS Eddie Peters

1B Josh Stonehouse

LF Landon Mensik

RF Peter Johnson

3B Luke Hammond

2B Tanner Thomas

C Mitchell Morton

CF JD Crisp

RHP Jack DeTienne

Live Play-By-Play:

1st Inning

ARKANSAS

Niu doubled to third base (1-0 B)

Souza struck out swinging (2-2 SBFBS)

Helfrick flied out to cf (0-2 FK)

Kozeal singled to center field, RBI (1-0 B); Niu scored (Arkansas 1-0)

Aloy singled to right field (1-0 B); Kozeal advanced to third

Robinett doubled down the rf line, 2 RBI (0-1 F); Aloy scored; Kozeal scored (Arkansas 2-0)

Pompey struck out swinging (2-2 BBSKS)

ARK Inning Summary: 3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

The middle of the Arkansas batting order keeps rolling.

XAVIER

Fitz lined out to 2b (0-1 K)

Peters grounded out to ss (1-0 B)

Stonehouse struck out swinging (0-2 KSS)

XAV Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB