LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks begin Road to Omaha with familiar opponent

No. 2 Arkansas (39-20, 17-13 SEC) looks to start the Lawrence Regional with a win over the No. 3 Missouri State Bears (34-19, 20-10 CUSA). The Razorbacks have not lost the first game of the regional round since 2013. The two teams split a midweek series earlier in the regular season.

The Bears won the first matchup 15-14 in Springfield, Mo. while Arkansas got revenge when the teams met at Baum-Walker Stadium, winning 12-4. Arkansas’ Gabe Gaeckle (6-3, 3.99 ERA) did not pitch in either game. Missouri State starts lefty Max Knight (6-3, 4.69 ERA). Knight appeared in both games and allowed 5 earned runs in 2 ⅔ innings combined.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Carter Rutenbar

1B Reese Robinett

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Missouri State:

2B Bryce Cermenelli

SS Logan Fyffe

3B Curry Sutherland

RF Taeg Gollert

CF Caden Bogenpohl

DH Jax Ryan

C Carter Bergman

DH Bobby Atkinson

LF Gabe Roessler

LHP Max Knight