LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks begin Road to Omaha with familiar opponent
No. 2 Arkansas (39-20, 17-13 SEC) looks to start the Lawrence Regional with a win over the No. 3 Missouri State Bears (34-19, 20-10 CUSA). The Razorbacks have not lost the first game of the regional round since 2013. The two teams split a midweek series earlier in the regular season.
The Bears won the first matchup 15-14 in Springfield, Mo. while Arkansas got revenge when the teams met at Baum-Walker Stadium, winning 12-4. Arkansas’ Gabe Gaeckle (6-3, 3.99 ERA) did not pitch in either game. Missouri State starts lefty Max Knight (6-3, 4.69 ERA). Knight appeared in both games and allowed 5 earned runs in 2 ⅔ innings combined.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Carter Rutenbar
1B Reese Robinett
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
Missouri State:
2B Bryce Cermenelli
SS Logan Fyffe
3B Curry Sutherland
RF Taeg Gollert
CF Caden Bogenpohl
DH Jax Ryan
C Carter Bergman
DH Bobby Atkinson
LF Gabe Roessler
LHP Max Knight