LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Bulldogs battle for SEC crown

No. 7 Arkansas (39-19, 17-13 SEC) looks to win the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2021. The Razorbacks will face a familiar opponent in No. 1 Georgia (45-12, 23-7 SEC). The Bulldogs took two out of three during the regular season at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Georgia starts righty Paul Farley (7-1, 4.99 ERA) while Arkansas will send righty Tate McGuire (1-0, 4.30 ERA) to the mound as a starter for the second time in the tournament. Farley allowed 4 earned runs in 1 ⅔ innings of work when the two teams met in the regular season. Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bulldogs.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Carter Rutenbar

1B Reese Robinett

RHP Tate McGuire

Georgia

3B Tre Phelps

C Daniel Jackson

CF Rylan Lujo

1B Brennan Hudson

LF Kenny Ishikawa

2B Ryan Wynn

DH Jack Arcamone

SS Kolby Branch

RF Ryan Black

RHP Paul Farley