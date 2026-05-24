LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Bulldogs battle for SEC crown
No. 7 Arkansas (39-19, 17-13 SEC) looks to win the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2021. The Razorbacks will face a familiar opponent in No. 1 Georgia (45-12, 23-7 SEC). The Bulldogs took two out of three during the regular season at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Georgia starts righty Paul Farley (7-1, 4.99 ERA) while Arkansas will send righty Tate McGuire (1-0, 4.30 ERA) to the mound as a starter for the second time in the tournament. Farley allowed 4 earned runs in 1 ⅔ innings of work when the two teams met in the regular season. Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bulldogs.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Carter Rutenbar
1B Reese Robinett
RHP Tate McGuire
Georgia
3B Tre Phelps
C Daniel Jackson
CF Rylan Lujo
1B Brennan Hudson
LF Kenny Ishikawa
2B Ryan Wynn
DH Jack Arcamone
SS Kolby Branch
RF Ryan Black
RHP Paul Farley