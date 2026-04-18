LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Bulldogs face off in SEC rubber match

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-14, 9-8 SEC) look to clinch a series over the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (31-9, 12-5 SEC) after seeing its six-game winning streak snapped in the middle game of the series Saturday.

Arkansas sends lefty Parker Coil (1-0, 2.10 ERA) to the mound, their third different Game 3 starter in as many weeks. Georgia also has a revolving door in the series finale starter role. Righty Grant Edwards (0-1, 6.75 ERA) gets the ball for the Bulldogs to try and clinch the team’s fifth SEC series win in six weeks.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Parker Coil

Georgia:

3B Tre Phelps

C Daniel Jackson

CF Rylan Lujo

LF Henry Allen

DH Michael O’Shaughnessy

2B Ryan Wynn

1B Brennan Hudson

SS Kolby Branch

RFKenny Ishikawa

RHP Grant Edwards