LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Bulldogs face off in SEC rubber match
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-14, 9-8 SEC) look to clinch a series over the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (31-9, 12-5 SEC) after seeing its six-game winning streak snapped in the middle game of the series Saturday.
Arkansas sends lefty Parker Coil (1-0, 2.10 ERA) to the mound, their third different Game 3 starter in as many weeks. Georgia also has a revolving door in the series finale starter role. Righty Grant Edwards (0-1, 6.75 ERA) gets the ball for the Bulldogs to try and clinch the team’s fifth SEC series win in six weeks.
Follow along with the game with HawgBeat’s live updates.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1B Carter Rutenbar
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
RF Zack Stewart
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Parker Coil
Georgia:
3B Tre Phelps
C Daniel Jackson
CF Rylan Lujo
LF Henry Allen
DH Michael O’Shaughnessy
2B Ryan Wynn
1B Brennan Hudson
SS Kolby Branch
RFKenny Ishikawa
RHP Grant Edwards