LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks enter final SEC series with all to play for against Kentucky
No. 12 Arkansas (34-18, 15-12 SEC) looks to vault themselves into a hosting position for the regionals against the Kentucky Wildcats (30-18, 12-15 SEC) in the final regular season series. The Razorbacks currently rank 27th in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) and would likely need to jump at least 4-5 teams to have any chance of hosting.
Kentucky meanwhile is fighting just to get in the tournament. The Wildcats sit at 33rd in the RPI and was one of the Last Four In in D1Baseball’s latest projection. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (7-2, 3.22 ERA). The Razorbacks have won each of his last 6 starts. Kentucky counters with righty Nate Harris (4-2, 5.72 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
1B Carter Rutenbar
LHP Hunter Dietz
Kentucky:
CF Jayce Tharnish
SS Tyler Bell
2B Luke Lawrence
DH Ethan Hindle
RF Braxton Van Cleave
LF Will Marcy
1B Hudson Brown
C Owen Jenkins
3B Caeden Cloud
RHP Nate Harris
Bottom 1st:
- Tharnish grounded out to short, 1 out
- Bell singled to left
- Lawrence struck out looking, 2 outs
- Hindle homered to left, Bell scored, Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0
- Van Cleave struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Ruiz flied out to center, 1 outs
- Helfrick grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs