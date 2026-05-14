LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks enter final SEC series with all to play for against Kentucky

No. 12 Arkansas (34-18, 15-12 SEC) looks to vault themselves into a hosting position for the regionals against the Kentucky Wildcats (30-18, 12-15 SEC) in the final regular season series. The Razorbacks currently rank 27th in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) and would likely need to jump at least 4-5 teams to have any chance of hosting.

Kentucky meanwhile is fighting just to get in the tournament. The Wildcats sit at 33rd in the RPI and was one of the Last Four In in D1Baseball’s latest projection. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (7-2, 3.22 ERA). The Razorbacks have won each of his last 6 starts. Kentucky counters with righty Nate Harris (4-2, 5.72 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

1B Carter Rutenbar

LHP Hunter Dietz

Kentucky:

CF Jayce Tharnish

SS Tyler Bell

2B Luke Lawrence

DH Ethan Hindle

RF Braxton Van Cleave

LF Will Marcy

1B Hudson Brown

C Owen Jenkins

3B Caeden Cloud

RHP Nate Harris

Bottom 1st:

Tharnish grounded out to short, 1 out

Bell singled to left

Lawrence struck out looking, 2 outs

Hindle homered to left, Bell scored, Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0

Van Cleave struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 1st: